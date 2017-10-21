FRIDAY'S WEEK 9 SCORES

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

East St. Louis 22, Alton 19

Edwardsville 70, Collinsville 0

O'Fallon 35, Granite City 21

Triad 21, Mount Zion 7

Jersey 31, Columbia 13

Taylorville 46, Civic Memorial 12

Marquette Catholic 42, South Fork 0

East Alton-Wood River 32, South Mac 14

Staunton 33, Roxana 6

Piasa Southwestern 46, Gillespie 22

Article continues after sponsor message

Camp Point Central 34, Carrollton 28

Hardin-Calhoun 22, Concord Triopia 20

Beardstown 48, Greenfield-Northwestern 14

Brown County 48, North Greene 34

Farmer City Blue Ridge 50, Metro East Lutheran 34

Belleville West 21, Belleville East 7

Greenville 35, Carlinville 28

Highland 63, Charleston 0

Hillsboro 48, Litchfield 0

Madison 36, Dupo 6

Pana 63, Vandalia 55

Centralia 42, Mascotah 14

Waterloo 63, Breese Mater Dei 21

More like this:

Sep 29, 2023 - Week Six High School Football Scoreboard

Sep 22, 2023 - Week Five High School Football Scoreboard

Sep 15, 2023 - Panthers Pick Up First Win On New Turf In Lopsided Game Over CM

Sep 28, 2023 - Undefeated Tigers Host Alton, Kahoks Host Althoff, Key Conference Games Abound In Week Six Of Football Season

6 days ago - Lakatos Takes Opening Kickoff Back For Score, Tigers Build Up 49-0 First Half Lead In 56-8 Win Over Alton  

 