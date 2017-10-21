Week Nine Area Prep Football scores
FRIDAY'S WEEK 9 SCORES
East St. Louis 22, Alton 19
Edwardsville 70, Collinsville 0
O'Fallon 35, Granite City 21
Triad 21, Mount Zion 7
Jersey 31, Columbia 13
Taylorville 46, Civic Memorial 12
Marquette Catholic 42, South Fork 0
East Alton-Wood River 32, South Mac 14
Staunton 33, Roxana 6
Piasa Southwestern 46, Gillespie 22
Camp Point Central 34, Carrollton 28
Hardin-Calhoun 22, Concord Triopia 20
Beardstown 48, Greenfield-Northwestern 14
Brown County 48, North Greene 34
Farmer City Blue Ridge 50, Metro East Lutheran 34
Belleville West 21, Belleville East 7
Greenville 35, Carlinville 28
Highland 63, Charleston 0
Hillsboro 48, Litchfield 0
Madison 36, Dupo 6
Pana 63, Vandalia 55
Centralia 42, Mascotah 14
Waterloo 63, Breese Mater Dei 21
