ROXANA 57, SALEM 27

Roxana rallied from a 20-16 halftime deficit to blitz Salem with four touchdowns as the Shells won their Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division game over Salem at Jim Finks Field.

Andruw Ellis scored on runs of two, 53, and 20 yards, while Evan Wells had a four-yard run as the Shells scored four times in 5:10 to take a 43-20 lead that changed the complexion of the game.

Roxana took an early 9-0 lead on a 35-yard field goal and a 20-yard touchdown run by Ellis, but the Wildcats scored twice to take a 14-9 lead, the first time the Shells have trailed this season. Wells later scored from eight yards to give Roxana the lead back before Salem connected on a touchdown pass to give them their 20-16 halftime lead.

Wells scored from two yards out in the fourth and Mason Crump iced the game with a 52-yard touchdown jaunt to give the Shells the win.

Roxana is now 5-0, while the Wildcats go to 3-2.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 42, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0

Charleston Coldon, Dierre Hill, Jr., and Antwan Strong all scored two touchdowns apiece as Althoff shut out Marquette at Public School Stadium.

Coldon caught touchdown passes of 64 and 71 yards from quarterback Jayden Ellington, Hill scored on runs of 99 and 38 yards and Strong had touchdown runs of two and 99 yards as the Crusaders scored all of their points in the first half to take the win.

Article continues after sponsor message

Althoff is now 4-1, while the Explorers are 1-4.

TRIAD 28, JERSEY 21

Triad built up a 28-0 lead before Jersey rallied back on three Easton Heafner touchdown passes. The Knights held off the Panthers' rally to win their homecoming game.

Issac Ackerman threw four touchdown passes of 16 yards to Colin Qualls, 55 and 61 yards to Ian Dempsey, and three yards to Louis Yohannes to go up 28-0 in the second.

Heafner struck back with touchdown passes of 15 and 22 yards to Jaxson Brunaugh and 37 yards to Aiden Talley, but the rally fell short as Triad took the win.

Triad is now 3-2, while Jersey goes to 2-3.

HIGHLAND 38, WATERLOO 6

Hunter Frey had two short runs for touchdowns, while Blake Gelly threw for a touchdown and Dalton Balint ran an interception back for a touchdown in Highland's home win over Waterloo.

Frey had touchdown runs of both three and one yard, Gelly tossed 33 yards to Blake Reinacher, Jack Nimmo ran in from one yard out, Zane Korte kicked a 34-yard field goal and Balint took his interception back 48 yards for the final touchdown of the game.

Highland is now 4-1, while Waterloo slips to 1-4.

More like this: