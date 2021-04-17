WEEK FIVE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Edwardsville 43, O'Fallon 40 (2OT)

Cahokia 52, Mt. Vernon 0

Triad 35, Highland 29 (2OT)

Belleville West 34, Alton 16

Columbia 49, East Alton-Wood River 14

Red Bud 32, Trenton Wesclin 14

Piasa Southwestern 35, Roxana 28

Staunton 28, Gillespie 21

Carbondale 37, Belleville Althoff Catholic 6

Breese Central 41, Marquette Catholic 7

Mascoutah 42, Collinsville 21

Nokomis 52, Dupo 14

Waterloo 7, Jersey 6

Carlyle 21, Madison 2

East St. Louis 56, Belleville East 12

Civic Memorial 2, Granite City 0 (forfeit)

Freeburg 41, Salem 15

Mt. Sterling Brown County 8, Concord Triopia 0

Camp Point Central 42, Mendon Unity 7

Greenfield Northwestern 49, Hardin Calhoun 13

Carrollton 66, White Hall North Greene 22

EIGHT-MAN

Champaign St. Thomas More 52, Metro-East Lutheran 14

