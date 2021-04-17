Week Five Football Scoreboard
WEEK FIVE FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Edwardsville 43, O'Fallon 40 (2OT)
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Cahokia 52, Mt. Vernon 0
Triad 35, Highland 29 (2OT)
Belleville West 34, Alton 16
Columbia 49, East Alton-Wood River 14
Red Bud 32, Trenton Wesclin 14
Piasa Southwestern 35, Roxana 28
Staunton 28, Gillespie 21
Carbondale 37, Belleville Althoff Catholic 6
Breese Central 41, Marquette Catholic 7
Mascoutah 42, Collinsville 21
Nokomis 52, Dupo 14
Waterloo 7, Jersey 6
Carlyle 21, Madison 2
East St. Louis 56, Belleville East 12
Civic Memorial 2, Granite City 0 (forfeit)
Freeburg 41, Salem 15
Mt. Sterling Brown County 8, Concord Triopia 0
Camp Point Central 42, Mendon Unity 7
Greenfield Northwestern 49, Hardin Calhoun 13
Carrollton 66, White Hall North Greene 22
EIGHT-MAN
Champaign St. Thomas More 52, Metro-East Lutheran 14
More like this: