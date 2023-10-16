WEEK EIGHT FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

MINONK FIELDCREST 38, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 12: Jack Rea hit Thomas Wendle with a 55-yard touchdown pass, then scored on a 12-yard run late in the game as Marquette lost to Minonk Fieldcrest at Public School Stadium.

Quarterback Brady Ruestman and running back Kolton Keafort scored twice for the Knights, while Lucas Aston took an interception back 27 yards for another score.

FIeldcrest is now 4-4 on the year, while the Explorers are now 1-7 and finish their season at home Friday night against Roxana in a 7 p.m. kickoff.

CARLINVILLE 28, HILLSBORO 7: Jack Rouse had touchdown runs of 53 and 41 yards to help Carlinville take the win at Hillsboro and become playoff-eligible for the 16th straight season, one of the currently longest active streaks in the area.

Weston Kuykendall ran in from three yards out in the second quarter and Noah Convery connected from 15 yards with quarterback Rex Reels for the second Cavalier touchdown as Carlinville broke out to a 14-0 lead before the touchdown runs of Rouse, the second coming in the final quarter to ice the game.

Rouse ran for 145 yards and two scores, with Kuykendall running for 70 yards ans a touchdown. Reels was seven-of-nine passing for 52 yards and a touchdown.

The Cavies are 5-3, while the Hilltoppers go to 3-5.

HARDIN CALHOUN 42, MT. STERLING BROWN COUNTY 0: Pat Friedel caught two touchdown passes from Miles Lorton, of 18 and 34 yards, while Friedel returned the favor to Lorton with a 46-yard touchdown pass in Calhoun's win over Brown County in Mt. Sterling.

Lorton also had a 14-yard touchdown run, while Connor Longnecker also ran 14 yards for a touchdown and Chris Stanley ran in from 36 yards to give the Warriors the win.

Calhoun is now 5-3 and playoff eligible, while the Hornets slip to 2-6.

GREENFIELD-NORTHWESTERN 54, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 14: Kohen Vetter ran for three touchdowns and caught a pass for a fourth score and Dylan Pembrook threw for three touchdowns as Northwestern stays unbeaten with a WIVC win over visiting Routt.

Vetter scored twice from 10 yards out and also had a 30-yard run for another score, while Pembrook threw 49 yards to Garrett Costello, 30 yards to Vetter and 35 yards to Nathan Nord for his three touchdown passes. Wyatt Stuart had a four-yard touchdown run and Ashton Present had a five-yard scoring run for the Tigers.

Northwestern is 8-0, while the Rockets are now 3-5.

TRIAD 51, CIVIC MEMORIAL 6: Colin Qualls had touchdown runs of 25 and 33 yards, and also took a punt back 50 yards for another touchdown as Triad became playoff eligible with the home win over CM.

Ian Dempsey also caught a pair of touchdown passes of 18 and 54 yards from Isaac Ackerman, with Ackerman also scoring from 28 yards, Louis Yohannes caught a 48-yard touchdown pass from Brody Hasquin and the Knights' defense also added a safety as Triad built a 30-0 first quarter lead and a 51-0 halftime advantage in taking the win.

The Eagles got a 44-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter for their only score.

The Knights are now 5-3, while CM goes to 2-6.

COLLINSVILLE 28, CAHOKIA 6: Collinsville got all of their scoring within a 4:39 span in the second quarter, including two in 11 seconds, as the Kahoks became playoff-eligible for the third straight year with the win over Cahokia.

Quarterback Darren Pennell threw a pair of touchdown passes, 31 yards to Chase Reynolds and eight yards to K.J. Thorps-Watt. also running four yards for another touchdown. Ryan McIntyre ran two yards for the final Collinsville touchdown.

Zion Taylor ran one yard for the only touchdown for the Comanches.

The Kahoks are now 5-3 and playoff eligible, while Cahokia goes to 4-4.

In other games played on Friday, O'Fallon won over Alton 23-0, Greenville went to 8-0 by defeating Piasa Southwestern 48-7, Freeburg defeated Salem 28-0, Beardstown won over White Hall North Greene 38-26, Mt. Vernon won a high-scoring affair over Centralia 70-41, Winchester West Central won over Concord Triopia 44-7, Waterloo won at Mascoutah 42-13, Carlyle nipped Trenton Wesclin 28-25, Litchfield won over Pana 20-15, Mendon Unity defeated Pleasant Hill 41-6, Highland defeated Jersey 47-7, Carbpdale defeated Marion 32-26, Staunton defeated Virden North Mac 36-20, Vandalia won over Gillespie 52-13, East St. Louis won the Southwestern Conference title with a 27-15 win at Edwardsville, Breese Central won at Columbia 33-13, Red Bud nipped Chester 14-7, Belleville Althoff Catholic defeated Granite City 53-14, Dupo defeated Flora 30-28 and Breese Mater Dei Catholic won over Decatur St. Teresa Catholic 55-7.

