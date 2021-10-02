Week 6 High School Football Scoreboard
Nashville 49, Carterville 13
Vandalia 34, Staunton 20
Edwardsville 42, Alton 6
Columbia 42, East Alton-Wood River 12
Freeburg 41, Roxana 13
Trenton Wesclin 21, Sparta 13
Breese Central 7, Salem 6
Highland 34, Civic Memorial 14
Waterloo 48, Jersey 24
Mascoutah 34, Triad 10
Carlinville 42, Piasa Southwestern 6
Carrollton 34, Greenfield Northwestern 16
Hardin Calhoun 22, Pleasant Hill 8
Nokomis 53, Marquette Catholic 14
Collinsville 54, Granite City 28
Marion 49, Belleville Althoff Catholic 14
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 50, DuQuoin 14
Cahokia 48, Centralia 7
Winchester West Central 61, White Hall North Greene 0
Camp Point Central 58, Concord Triopia 20
Mendon Unity 12, Beardstown 0
Decatur St. Teresa Catholic 49, Madison 0
