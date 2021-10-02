WEEK SIX HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Nashville 49, Carterville 13

Vandalia 34, Staunton 20

Edwardsville 42, Alton 6

Columbia 42, East Alton-Wood River 12

Freeburg 41, Roxana 13

Trenton Wesclin 21, Sparta 13

Breese Central 7, Salem 6

Highland 34, Civic Memorial 14

Waterloo 48, Jersey 24

Mascoutah 34, Triad 10

Carlinville 42, Piasa Southwestern 6

Carrollton 34, Greenfield Northwestern 16

Hardin Calhoun 22, Pleasant Hill 8

Nokomis 53, Marquette Catholic 14

Collinsville 54, Granite City 28

Marion 49, Belleville Althoff Catholic 14

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 50, DuQuoin 14

Cahokia 48, Centralia 7

Winchester West Central 61, White Hall North Greene 0

Camp Point Central 58, Concord Triopia 20

Mendon Unity 12, Beardstown 0

Decatur St. Teresa Catholic 49, Madison 0

