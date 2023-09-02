Week 2 High School Football Scoreboard
September 2, 2023 12:47 AM September 3, 2023 3:15 PM
Southwestern Conference
- Edwardsville 47, Cahokia 6
- Collinsville 34, Centralia 14
- Fort Zumwalt West 47, Belleville West 14
- Quincy 40, Alton 6
- O’Fallon 47, Buchanan 28
- Belleville East 34, Pekin 7
Cahokia - Mississippi
- Roxana 42, Red Bud 7
- Breese Central 17, Mater Dei 14
- Waterloo 14, Columbia, 0
- Civic Memorial 40, East Alton-Wood River 7
- Salem 47, Marquette Catholic 13
- Jersey 27, Freeburg 21
Cahokia – Illinois
- Benton 57, Chester 0
- Tuscola 49, Carlyle 30
- Wesclin 41, Clayton 13
Mississippi Valley
- Mount Zion 39, Triad 28
- Mahomet-Seymour 28, Highland 0
- Mascoutah 29, Riverview Gardens 6
South Central
- Pana 30, Carlinville 20
- Piasa Southwestern 27, Litchfield 21
- Vandalia 21, Staunton 7
- Greenville 27, Hillsboro 7
- Virden North Mac 28, Gillespie 22
Western Illinois Valley – South
- Camp Point Central 30, Calhoun 22
- West Central 30, Brown County 20
- Greenfield-Northwestern 42, Unity-Payson 7
South Seven
- Marion 47, Granite City 0
- Carbondale 23, Mount Vernon 10
