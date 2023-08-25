ALTON - Friday, August 25: the first 'Friday Night Lights' of the season.

Here is a rundown of area high school football week one games. Games in bold will be the ones Riverbender.com will be covering in-depth.

Some games were pushed back until 8 p.m. Friday night due to the heat, while others were moved to Saturday at 10 a.m. The times are listed for each game.

Southwestern Conference

  • Alton @ Cahokia --- (8/26 - 10 a.m.)
  • Jackson Mo. @ Edwardsville --- (8/25 - 8 p.m.)
  • Mascoutah @ Belleville West --- (8/26 - 10 a.m.)
  • Collinsville @ Belleville East --- (8/26 - 10 a.m.)
  • Granite City @ O'Fallon --- (8/26 - 10 a.m.)
  • East St. Louis vs. Chicago Mount Carmel @ Illinois State --- (8/26 - 7 p.m.)

Mississippi Valley

  • Civic Memorial @ Alton Marquette --- (8/25 - 7 p.m.)
  • Mattoon @ Triad --- (8/25 - 8 p.m.)
  • Mt. Vernon Ill. @ Waterloo --- (8/25 - 7 p.m.)
  • Breese Central @ Highland --- (8/25 - 8 p.m.)
  • Jerseyville @ Roxana --- (8/25 - 8 p.m.)

Cahokia Mississippi

  • East Alton-Wood River @ Gateway STEM --- (8/26 - 10 a.m.)
  • Freeburg @ Farfield --- (8/25 - 7 p.m.)
  • Mater Dei @ Columbia --- (8/26 - 7 p.m.)
  • Centralia Ill. @ Salem --- (8/25 - 7 p.m.)

South Central

  • Carlinville @ Litchfield --- (8/25 - 7 p.m.)
  • Piasa Southwestern @ Gillespie --- (8/25 - 7 p.m.)
  • Virden North Mac @ Hillsboro Ill. --- (8/25 - 7 p.m.)
  • Vandalia @ Pana --- (8/25 - 7 p.m.)
  • Greenville @ Staunton --- (8/26 - 7 p.m.)

Western Illinois Valley - South

  • Greenfield/Northwestern @ Brown County --- (8/25 - 7 p.m.)
  • Winchester/Bluffs @ Unity/Seymour --- (8/25 - 7 p.m.)
  • Carrollton @ Beardstown --- (8/25 - 7 p.m.)
  • Routt Catholic/Lutheran @ Calhoun/Brussles --- (8/25 - 7 p.m.)
  • Camp Point Central @ North Greene --- (8/25 - 7 p.m.)
  • Pleasant Hill/Western @ Tropia/Meredosia-Chambersburg/Virginia --- (8/25 - 7 p.m.)

