ALTON - The combination of Josh Weed and Marty Gerloff captured first place in the weekend Twisted Cat Outdoors fishing tournament in Alton with a total catch of 116.86 pounds. Weed-Gerloff won $10,080 for the first-place overall triumph.

Second place went to Jordan Collins, Joseph Quinn and Robert Ostrander with a big fish of 102.93 pounds and a total weight of 113.48 pounds. The second-place honor brought in $5,040 for the fishermen.

Castaway Customs MWSC Big Fish paid $500 to the fishermen.

