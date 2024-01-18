WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 17 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 46, STAUNTON 41: In the semifinals of the Macoupin County tournament at Southwestern's gym, the Piasa Birds used a big fourth quarter to advance to the final with a win over Staunton.

The Bulldogs and Southwestern were tied 8-8 after the first quarter, with the Birds taking a 27-24 lead at halftime. Staunton took the lead after the third quarter 39-33, with Southwestern outscoring the Bulldogs 13-2 to take the win and advance to the final.

Ian Brantley led the Birds with 15 points, while Greyson Brewer had 13 points, Ryan Lowis had nine points, Cason Robinson scored six points, and Rocky Darr had three points. Luke Moore led Staunton with 11 points.

Southwestern is now 14-7, while the Bulldogs slip to 11-9.

VIRDEN NORTH MAC 60, CARLINVILLE 45: In the other semifinal, North Mac extended a one-point halftime lead to outscore Carlinville in the second half 34-20 to take the win and move on to Friday's final.

The Panthers took a 26-25 lead at the half, then extended the lead to 45-39 after the third quarter, outscoring the Cavaliers in the fourth quarter 15-6 to move on.

Dom Alepra led Carlinville with 13 points, with Sawyer Smith adding 11 points.

North Mac is now 7-11, while the Cavies go to 9-11.

The Panthers and Piasa Birds play in the final Friday night at 7:30 p.m., while the Bulldogs and Cavaliers play for third place at 4:30 p.m.

In another game played on Wednesday, at the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic, Granite City nipped Jacksonville 48-46 to advance to Friday's final against Edwardsville, The Warriors and Tigers meet at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the final.

COLLINSVILLE 76, ST. LOUIS LIFT FOR LIFE ACADEMY 46: Collinsville won its opener of the Belleville East Winter Classic, presented by SSM Health, over Lift For Life of St. Louis.

The Kahoks led all the way, holding leads of 20-16, 37-27, and 65-32, with the Hawks outscoring Collinsville in the fourth quarter 12-11.

Jamorie Wysinger led the Kahoks with 22 points, with Nick Horras coming up with 17 points, Zach Chambers hit for 12 points, Tyree Brister scored eight points, both Chase Reynolds and Evan Wilkinson had five points each, Solomon Talbott had four points, and Jace Wilkinson hit for three points.

The Kahoks are now 20-2, while the Hawks went to 6-8.

BOYS WRESTLING

CIVIC MEMORIAL 37, ROXANA 36: A forfeit in the 157-pound match gave CM a criteria point, which proved to be the difference as the Eagles took a close win over Roxana in a dual meet at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym.

The Eagles' Luke McCoy at 175 pounds and the Shells' Rob Watt at 190 pounds traded pins to start the meet off at 6-6, with CM's Kale Hawk winning the 215-pound match by fall to put CM back into the lead at 12-6. James Herring scored a pin in the 285-pound bout to bring the Shells back level at 12-12, then Brody Johnson of CM at 106 pounds and Savion Hall of Roxana at 112 pounds traded falls to keep the meet tied at 18-18.

Llyton Cobine got a win at 120 pounds 2-1 to give the Shells their first lead at 21-18, but Bradley Ruckman at 126 pounds won by fall, then Caleb Scott won the 132-pound match 3-0 to give the Eagles a 27-21 lead. Logan Riggs won at 138 pounds 12-6 to cut the CM lead to 27-24, with Nate Herrin at 144 pounds took a 10-5 win to up the Eagle lead to 30-24. Braden Johnson won by fall in the 150-pound bout to tie the meet for Roxana 30-30, with Bryce Griffin winning by forfeit at 157 to give CM a 36-30 lead. Lyndon Theis won by fall in the final match of the evening to tie the meet 36-36, but the forfeit in the 157-pound match gave the Eagles the vital criteria point to take the win.

