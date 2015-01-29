Wednesday's Scores
BOYS BASKETBALL
Payson-Seymour 72, Hardin-Calhoun 50
GIRLS BASKETBALL
CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL
Metro-East Lutheran 45, Granite City 44 (2OT)
Civic Memorial 59, Jersey 45
West Central 62, Brussels 48
WRESTLING
Edwardsville 38, Whitfield 24
Edwardsville 56, Fort Zumwalt West 18
Alton 51, Belleville East 15
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Illinois State 67, Missouri State 57
Northern Iowa 59, Southern Illinois 52
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
SIU-Edwardsville 87, Austin Peay 67
Eastern Illinois 75, Murray State 59
Northern Illinois 67, Bowling Green 50
