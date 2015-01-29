BOYS BASKETBALL

Payson-Seymour 72, Hardin-Calhoun 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON LADY HAWK INVITATIONAL

Metro-East Lutheran 45, Granite City 44 (2OT)

Civic Memorial 59, Jersey 45

West Central 62, Brussels 48

WRESTLING

Edwardsville 38, Whitfield 24

Edwardsville 56, Fort Zumwalt West 18

Alton 51, Belleville East 15

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Illinois State 67, Missouri State 57

Northern Iowa 59, Southern Illinois 52

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

SIU-Edwardsville 87, Austin Peay 67

Eastern Illinois 75, Murray State 59

Northern Illinois 67, Bowling Green 50

