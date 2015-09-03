FIELD HOCKEY

MARQUETTE 3, BRENTWOOD 2 (SO): Marquette's first-year field hockey team won the program's first match Wednesday afternoon, downing Brentwood (Mo.) 3-2 in a shootout on the road.

The Explorers had dropped their first two matches, to Rosati-Kain of St. Louis and Eureka, Mo., prior to their win against the Eagles.

Danielle Fokerts scored both goals for Marquette, including the goal that forced extra time, with Melissa Lurkins getting the assist on both goals. In the shootout, Cayli Shinstock and Folkerts goaled for the Explorers while goaltender Katelyn Fitzgerald had four stops.

BOYS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE SHOOTS 145, WINS QUAD: A 2-under 34 from Justin Hemings and a 1-under 35 from Ben Tyrell helped pace Edwardsville to an impressive win in a quadrangular meet at Oak Brook Golf Club Wednesday.

The Tigers shot a team 145 on the par-36 East course, with Triad finishing a distant second at 172, Granite City third at 174 and Highland bringing up the rear at 177.

Tanner White and Jack Kohlmeier each had 2-over 38s for Edwardsville. Zach Trimpe had a 41 for the Tigers, Luke Babington and Cale Ambuehl each had 42s and Spencer Patterson turned in a 47.

The Warriors were led by Brandon Merz, who had a 6-over 42, with David Keel firing a 7-over 43, Gavin Grote a 8-over 44 and Riley Brown a 9-over 45.

Next up for EHS is a quad at Spencer T. Olin in Alton Tuesday against the host Redbirds, the Knights and East St. Louis.

BELLEVILLE EAST 164, ALTON 170: Alton's Max Hunter shot an even-par 36 for medalist honors on the day, but Belleville East downed the Redbirds 164-170 in a Southwestern Conference dual meet at par-36 Spencer T. Olin Golf Course Wednesday.

Sam Ballard had a 4-over 40 for the Redbirds in the loss.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN WINS QUAD: Piasa Southwestern had a 6-over 38 from Reid Nixon as the Piasa Birds won a quadrangular meet over Staunton, North Mac and Carlinville at Oak Leaf Country Club in Girard, a par-32, 2,236-yard course, Wednesday.

The Birds shot a team 167 to defeat the Bulldogs and North mac by seven strokes; both teams shot 174. The Cavaliers fired a team 195.

Nixon tied with Tanner Barnes of North Mac for medalist honors, while Piasa's Collin Baumgartner had a 8-over 40 and Alex Watts had an 11-over 43.

The Birds are off until Sept. 10, when they host the Cavaliers.

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 167, ROXANA 208: Kayla Weinacht and Paige Hamel each had 2-over 38s for equal medalist honors as Edwardsville had no trouble defeating Roxana 167-208 at the par-36 Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River Wednesday.

Sam Doak and Addy Zellar added 6-over 42s for the Tigers, while Megan Quick had a 45.

Bailey Sharpmack and Andrea Mellenthin each had 9-over 45s to lead the Shells on the day.

The Tigers return to action against Alton at Spencer T. Olin Wednesday.

REDBIRDS SECOND IN TRIANGULAR: A 5-over 41 from Morgan Bemis was good enough for Alton to take second in a triangular girls golf meet at Annbriar Golf Course in Waterloo Wednesday.

Belleville Althoff won the meet with a team 174, with the Redbirds firing a 189 and Columbia shooting 190 on the par-36, 2,988-yard course.

Gabby David of Althoff won medalist honors with a 1-over 37, with Abigail Irwin behind at 2-over 38. Annie Maynard shot a 8-over 44 for AHS, with Katie Keller turning in a 9-over 45.

EAGLES THIRD IN TRIANGULAR: Sara Gwilliam and Carmen Phillips each had 6-over 42s for Civic Memorial, but the Eagles fired a team 191 to finish third in a triangular meet with Collinsville and Highland at Arlington Greens Golf Course, a par-36, 3,485-yard course, in Granite City Wednesday.

The Kahoks shot 173 to win the meet, with the Bulldogs shooting 188. Collinsville's Addison Wickiser had a 1-over 37 to take medalist honors for the day.

