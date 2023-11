Wednesday Sports Scoreboard Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3 SPORTS SCOREBOARD BOYS BASKETBALL Roxana 69, Litchfield 37 Brussels 49, White Hall North Greene 41 Greenville 54, Carlinville 43 Collinsville 50, Cahokia 32 Belleville West 77, Alton 59 Piasa Southwestern 45, Staunton 40 (OT) GIRLS BASKETBALL Piasa Southwestern 54, Staunton 21 Greenville 56, Carlinville 27 Litchfield 43, Roxana 18 Belleville West 73, Alton 46 O'Fallon 60, Edwardsville 41 MVCHA HOCKEY TUESDAY'S RESULT Granite City 5, Alton 0 NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT STUART C. SIEGEL CENTER, RICHMOND, VA. FIRST ROUND Saint Joseph's 72, LaSalle 66 George Washington 53, Fordham 49 Article continues after sponsor message OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT PRESENTED BY KENTUCKY WILD AT FORD CENTER, EVANSVILLE, IND. QUARTERFINALS Belmont 78, SIU-Edwardsville 61 Morehead State 61, Southeast Missouri State 54 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE --- REGULAR SEASON Missouri 72, Florida 70 NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT PRESENTED BY KENTUCKY WILD, AT FORD CENTER, EVANSVILLE, IND. FIRST ROUND Tennessee-Martin 65, Eastern Illinois 56 Belmont 54, Austin Peay 50 SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA, GREENVILLE, S.C. FIRST ROUND Florida 69, Auburn 62 NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE St. Louis Blues 3, Anaheim Ducks 2 MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL --- SPRING TRAINING GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE AT ROGER DEAN CHEVROLET STADIUM, JUPITER, FLA. St. Louis Cardinals 14, New York Mets 9 More like this: Print Version Submit a Sports Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show Ft. Luis Nolla, Veteran's Appreciation Breakfast, and More!