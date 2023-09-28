BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 9, MC CLUER NORTH 0

Dillon Cowan had a hat trick, Logan Rynders had a brace (two goals) and Taden Foster, Gage Anderson, Blake Rensing and Chad Fournie all scored as Alton bounced back very nicely from a big defeat at Edwardsville to win their first game of the season over McCluer North of Florissant, Mo., at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

Rynders also had two assists, while Cowan, Max Reedie and Fournie all had assists.

The Redbirds are now 1-9-0, while the Stars go to 1-7-0.

In another game played on Wednesday, St. Louis Gateway Science Academy won over Valmeyer 9-0.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3

Drake Luebbert ha a brace (two goals), while Logan Johnson and Jack Schwarz also scored in Metro-East's win over Southwestern at Knights Field.

Rodrigo Fuertes, Gavin Lankford and Schwarz also assisted for the Knights, while Gage Trendley made one save in goal.

The Knights are 3-11-0, while the Piasa Birds go to 2-7-0.

ROXANA 4, JERSEY 2

Alex Hubbell had a brace (two goals) for Jersey, but it was Roxana who came out on top in a match played at Norman Lewis Field.

Clint Deist and Brady Alexander had the assists for the Panthers, while Logan Kuehnel had three saves in goal.

The Shells go to 5-8-0, while Jersey is now 2-11-2.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 9, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0

A.J. Garrett and Talon Miller both had braces (two goals each), with Jacob Beckley, Elijah Gruen, Reed Wallace, Tyler Wilson and Lukas Zangori all scoring as CM took all three points over EAWR at the Wood River Soccer Complex.

Trent Heflin, Wilson and Wallace all had two assists each, while Devyn Ambrose, Jaxson Cook and Camdon Neal also had assists and Ambrose didn't need to make a save while recording the clean sheet.

The Eagles are now 11-5-0, while the Oilers drop to 4-8-0.

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

The Triad Invitational meet, scheduled for Wednesday in Troy, was postponed due to heavy rain and wet course conditions. A make-up date has not yet been announced.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

In local girls volleyball matches played on Wednesday, Cor Jesu Academy of Affton, Mo., defeated Edwardsville 25-17, 25-18 and Cahokia won at home over Granite City 16-25, 25-14, 25-23.

