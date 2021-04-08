WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 1, BREESE CENTRAL 0: Matthew Gierer's first half strike was the only goal of the contest as McGivney defeated Breese Central at Bouse Road.

Thomas Hyten assisted on the goal, while Jackson Podshadley recorded he clean sheet in goal for the Griffins.

McGivney is now 5-5-0, while the Cougars fall to 2-3-2 on the year.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ALTON 25-28, EAST ST. LOUIS 16-26: Alton's girls volleyball team won a hard-fought match Wednesday over East St. Louis at the Redbirds Nest.

Olivia Ducey had five points, an ace, a kill, a block and nine assists for the Redbirds, while Audrey Evola served up four points, Naomi Fader had a single point, Taylor Freer served up four points to go along with three kills and nine assists, Ashley Kiel had five points, Renee Raglin came up with three kills and a block, Taryn Wallace had five kills and two blocks, Alyssa Wisniewski had a kill and a block and Brooke Wolff had eight points, two aces, eight kills and three blocks.The Redbirds are 7-9 and face Collinsville for fifth place in the SWC today, then play matches on Saturday.

HIGHLAND 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 12-12: Highland led all the way through in winning over Marquette at the Highland gym.

Olivia Ellebracht had three kills and a block for the Explorers, while Rachel Heinz served up three points and had four assists, Ellie Jacobs also had an assist, Kristine Lauritzen had a kill, Emma Menke had two blocks, Kylie Murray had a point, an ace and two kills, Grace Nicholson served up a single point, Nova Silliman served up two points, Claire Spain had a kill, Josey Wahl served up a single point, Abby Williams had a kill and Allison Woolbridge had three assists.

The Bulldogs improve to 9-0, while Marquette drops to 8-5.

GREENVILLE 21-25-25, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 25-22-20: In another hard-fought match, Greenville dropped the first set but was able to get by Metro-East in a Prairie State Conference tilt at Hooks Gym.

Morgan Ashauer served up five points to go along with a kill and 12 assists for the Knights, while Peyton Ashauer had two kills and three blocks, Allison Biver served up a single point, Sophia Bold had four points and 14 assists, Sarah Henke had seven kills, Anne Kienle had eight points, two aced and 11 kills, Chloe Langendorf had 12 points, three aces and an assist, Caitlin Reynolds came up with three points, two aces, nine kills and four blocks, Hannah Ritter had four points and an ace, Vivienne Runnals had two kills and two assists and Melanie Wilson had two kills, a block and an assist.

The Comets are now 4-5, while Metro-East slips to 3-5.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

Father McGivney Catholic 1, Breese Central 0

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

SOUTHWESTERN CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Article continues after sponsor message

SEMIFINALS

Edwardsville 25-25, Belleville East 15-15

O'Fallon 25-24-25, Belleville West 12-26-13

REGULAR SEASON

Alton 25-28, East St. Louis 16-26

Red Bud 25-25, Roxana 18-21

Greenville 23-25-25, Metro-East Lutheran 25-22-20

Highland 25-25, Marquette Catholic 12-12

East Alton-Wood River 25-25, Dupo 12-10

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

St. Louis Blues 3, Vegas Golden Knights 1

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 7, Miami Marlins 0

EUROPEAN SOCCER

UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGE --- QUARTERFINALS

FIRST LEG

(NOTES: All series are two games, home-and-home, total goals. If aggregate score is tied at the end of the second leg, the team scoring the most away goals is the winner. if aggregate score and away goals score is tied at the end of the second leg, 30 minutes Extra Time is played, with a penalty shootout if needed. Home teams are listed first in all scorelines.)

FC Bayern Munich (Germany) 2, Paris St. Germain FC (France) 3 (Aggregate score: Bayern 2, PSG 3. Away goals: Bayern 0, PSG 3.)

FC Porto (Portugal) 0, Chelsea FC (England) 2 (Aggregate score: Porto 0, Chelsea 2. Away goals: Porto 0, Chelsea 2.)

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be included in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: