WEDNESDAY, MAY 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT HARDIN CALHOUN

CARROLLTON 6, VALMEYER 0: In the second semifinal of the Calhoun sectional, Carrollton scored twice in the third, once in the fifth and three times in the sixth to eliminate Valmeyer and advance to the Round of 16.

Lauren Flowers had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs for the Hawks, with Daci Walls having two hits and two RBIs, Hannah Uhles had a hit and RBI and both Ryan Kallal and Sophia Pohlman each had a hit. Flowers went all the way inside the circle, striking out 11.

Carrollton is now 24-8 and moves on to the sectional final against the host Warriors Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The Pirates season concludes at 18-3.

CLASS 3A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

In the Jersey regional, Waterloo defeated Cahokia 16-0 to advance to the final against the host Panthers Friday afternoon at 3 p.m. The Bulldogs are now 17-12, while the Comanches end their season at 1-15.

CLASS 4A AT O'FALLON

O'FALLON 9, ALTON 7: A pair of four-run innings, in the fifth and sixth, helped give O'Fallon the win over Alton in the Panthers' regional semifinal.

Alissa Sauls had two hits and two RBI for the Redbirds, while Jordan Watsek had two hits and an RBI, Lauren O'Neill came up with two hits, both Laci Fischer and Morgan Plummer had a hit apiece, Emily Landyut had a pair of RBIs and Grace Presley also drove in a run while striking out nine inside the circle.

O'Fallon is now 13-17 and meets Belleville East in the final Friday afternoon at 4:30 p.m. The Redbirds were eliminated at 11-16.

In the Belleville West Regional, the host Maroons won over Quincy 8-2 and moves on to Saturday's final against Edwardsville Saturday at 11 a.m. West is now 15-19, while the Blue Devils end their season at 11-22.

BASEBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

In the Class 1A Greenville University sectional semifinals, Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over Pawnee 6-2 to advance to the final and Round of 16. The Hawks are now 20-14 and play in the final on Saturday at 11 a.m. against the winner of Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran and Greenfield Northwestern. The Indians end their season at 18-11.

CLASS 2A SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

In another Class 2A sectional semifinal, Gillespie remained undefeated with a 7-2 win over Maroa-Forsyth in eight innings in the Pleasant Plains sectional at Lincoln Land Community College in Springfield. The Miners are now 32-0 and play Quincy Notre Dame Catholic a 2-0 winner over Shelbyville in the first semifinal, in the Round of 16 sectional final game Saturday at 11 a.m. The Trojans' season ends at 26-5.

CLASS 3A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT JERSEY

TRIAD 10, TAYLORVILLE 0: In the first semifinal at the Jerseyville Sports Complex, Triad jumped to an early lead in getting a 10-run rule win over Taylorville.

Both McGrady Noyes and Carter Vandever had a hit and two RBIs each for the Knights, while T.J. and Wyatt Suter each had a hit and RBI and Donny Backer and Hayden Bugger also had hits. Brady Coon threw a six-inning complete game on the mound, striking out eight.

Triad is now 25-11, while the Tornadoes end their season at 8-17.

In the second semifinal, Highland eliminated Jersey 6-2 in going on to the final against Triad Saturday morning at 11 a.m. The Bulldogs are now 21-15, while the Panthers were eliminated at 10-24.

In the Mascoutah regional, the host Indians won over Cahokia 21-0 to move on to the final between the winner of Civic Memorial and Waterloo, who play on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The final is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. Mascoutah is now 28-6-1, while the Comanches' season ends at 0-13.

CLASS 4A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

AT EDWARDSVILLE

In the Edwardsville regional semifinals, the host Tigers eliminated Quincy 6-4 and Collinsville won a very close 2-1 decision over Alton. Edwardsville is now 27-9, while the Blue Devils were eliminated at 16-17. The Kahoks improve to 16-14 and the Redbirds end their season at 10-23.

AT BELLEVILLE EAST

In the first semifinal at Belleville East, O'Fallon defeated Granite City 5-2 to advance to the final against Thursday's second semifinal game between the host Lancers and crosstown rival Belleville West, which will be played Thursday at 4:30 p.m. The final is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. The Panthers advance with a 24-7 record, while the Warriors season ends at 8-22.

