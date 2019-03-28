WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

JERSEY 6, ROXANA 3: A four-run seventh, after Roxana had rallied for three in the bottom of the sixth, gave Jersey the win on at Roxana Community Park.

John Collins and Zeke Waltz were each two-for-four for the Panthers, while Garrett Carey, Ethan and Quinn Snider and Jeremy Vanost all had RBIs.

Christian Bertoletti, Connor House, Austin Martin, Weston Renaud, Tedd Webb and Braeden Wells each had hits for the Shells, with House also having a pair of RBIs.

Vanost allowed five hits and struck out four in getting the win for Jersey, while Gavin Huffman fanned six for Roxana.

The Panthers go to 4-3, while the Shells drop to 3-5.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 12, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 6: CM continued its offensive surge by scoring eight runs in the final two innings to defeat Mater Dei at home on Wednesday.

Nick Walker was four-for-four, while Chandler Powell, Nic Vaughn and Bryce Zupan were all two-for-four, with Powell having four RBIs, Nic and Zach Vaughn, along with Gavin Lyday, having two RBIs each, and Zupan with another RBI for the Eagles.

Brett Goestenkors had three hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Brock Timmermann also had two RBIs.

Zach Vaughn allowed six hits and fanned two for CM, while Parker Johnson struck out six for Mater Dei.

The Eagles go to 5-3, while the Knights fall to 6-4.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5, MT. OLIVE 4: A three-run fifth inning was enough to propel EAWR to their second win of the season at Mt. Olive.

Jacob Cress and Jared Liley had two hit apiece for the Oilers, with Cress also having two RBIs on the day. Devin Curtis and Jordan Miller also had RBIs on the day.

Jake Wells allowed six hits and struck out 11 in a complete game win.

EAWR is now 2-8, while the Wildcats are 1-1.

COLLINSVILLE 4, GRANITE CITY 0: Noah Scrum was three-for-four, while T.J. Williams was two-for-three with two RBIs and Jake Holten went two-for-four as Collinsville shut out Granite City at home.

Jonas Barnes, Austin Bonvicino, Brennan Haddix and Mason Roher had each of Granite’s four hits on the day.

Devon Bovinett scattered the four hits while fanning four to get the complete game win, while Haddix went all the way for the Warriors.

The Kahoks improve to 5-1, while Granite is now 4-6.

STAUNTON 13, HARDIN CALHOUN 0: Staunton scored in every inning, including four in the first and five in the third, in shutting out Calhoun at home.

Kyle Favre was two-for-three with three RBIs to lead the Bulldogs, while Cullen McBride had two hits and two RBI, Blaine Bloemker had two hits and Griffin Bianco had two RBIs.

Corey Nelson, Grant Gilman and Cory Baalman had the only hits for the Warriors on the day.

Frank Goss scattered those three hits while striking out three to get the win for Staunton, while Jonny Laing fanned four for Calhoun.

The Bulldogs are now 4-1, while the Warriors fall to 3-5.

GIRLS SOCCER

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 10, RIVERVIEW GARDENS 0: Kara Crutchley had a double brace (four goals), Samantha Shimchick and Faith Thomas each had a brace (two goals), and both Jade Belcher and Karli Winters each struck for EAWR in their win over Riverview Gardens of North St. Louis County at home.

Lindsay Morrison only had to make one save to record the clean sheet for the Oilers.

EAWR is now 1-4-0, while the Rams are 0-1-0.

GRANITE CITY 2, TRIAD 1: Megan Jones and Kasey Niedhardt had first-half strikes as Granite got past Triad in a match played at GCS Ballpark in Sauget.

Chelsea Riden scored for the Knights in the second half.

Abbey Counts had two saves in goal for Triad, while Reagan Chigas made one stop. Rebecca Loftus had two saves for the Warriors.

Granite City is now 4-0-1, while the Knights drop to 5-3-0.

COLUMBIA 1, COLLINSVILLE 0: Kennedy Jones’ strike was the only goal of the match as Columbia defeated Collinsville at Kahok Stadium.

Claire Rendelman made 13 saves in goal for the Kahoks, while Rylee Iorio stopped five shots for the Eagles.

Columbia is now 8-0-0, while Collinsville goes to 3-3-0.

SOFTBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

CIVIC MEMORIAL 16, GRANITE CITY 1: Jenna Christeson went three-for-four with a grand slam and four RBIs, Kate Griffith also had three hits, and Braylen Cox, Rebecca Harkey and Kelbie Zupan each had two hits as CM defeated Granite at George Sykes Field in Wilson Park in Granite City.

Gracie Braun, Cox, Allison Hallstead, Harkey, Ella Middleton and Zupan all had two RBIs on the day for the Eagles.

Abbi Juedeman and Sydney McReynolds had the only hits for the Warriors, with McReynolds driving in the only Granite run in the first inning.

Braun struck out three in getting the win for CM.

The Eagles are now 3-3, while Granite drops to 0-4.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 27, EAST ST. LOUIS 0: Macy Flanigan threw a no-hitter for EAWR in their win over East Side at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center.

Flanigan helped her own cause by going two-for-five with five RBIs on the day, while Kayla Aligholi had three hits and three RBIs, and Dekota Weldon, Kate Booten and Jamie Nelson had two hits each for the Oilers.

Taylor Murray also had three RBIs, while Caitlin LeMond, Weldon and Adriana Ulrich each had two RBIs for EAWR.

Flanigan struck out seven Flyers in gaining the win.

COLUMBIA 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Columbia scored twice in the fourth and added on an insurance run in the seventh in getting the win over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Kelsie Ohlendorf was two-for-three with a RBI, while Ava Khoury was one-for-two with two RBIs to lead the Eagles.

Jada Johnson, Kiley Beth Kirchner and Hayley Porter had the hits for the Explorers, while Taylor Whitehead struck out seven and allowed six hits.

Kaelyn Rheinecker fanned 11 in getting the complete game win for Columbia.

The Eagles improve to 7-1, while Marquette is now 5-1.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 5, COLLINSVILLE 3: Mater Dei scored twice in the bottom of the sixth to edge Collinsville at home.

Abby Braundmeier and Ella Palm were both two-for-three with a RBI to lead the Knights.

Adriana Hall went two-for-three, while Kandra Butcher and Riley Doyle had RBIs for the Kahoks.

Palm struck out three to get the win for Mater Dei, while Calleigh Reynolds had five strikeouts for Collinsville.

The Knights are now 4-2, while the Kahoks drop to 3-5.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Civic Memorial 12, Breese Mater Dei Catholic 6

Collinsville 4, Granite City 0

Jersey 6, Roxana 2

East Alton-Wood River 5, Mt. Olive 4

Staunton 13, Hardin Calhoun 0

GIRLS SOCCER

East Alton-Wood River 10, Riverview Gardens 0

Quincy Notre Dame 3, Marquette Catholic 0

Granite City 2, Triad 1

Columbia 1, Collinsville 0

Belleville Althoff Catholic 3, Alton 2

SOFTBALL

Triad 14, Gillespie 2

Civic Memorial 16, Granite City 1

East Alton-Wood River 27, East St. Louis 0

Columbia 3, Marquette Catholic 0

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 5, Collinsville 3

More like this: