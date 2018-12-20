WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 19 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 62, EAST ST. LOUIS 48: Freshman Sydney Harris led the Tigers with 19 points, Kylie Burg added 15 and Que Love scored 11 as the Tigers won on the road at East Side.

Edwardsville took a 35-17 lead at halftime, and never looked back in gong 11-1 on the season, and 4-0 in the Southwestern Conference.

Mya Glanton led the Flyers with nine points, while Chamya Darough added eight. East Side dropped to 3-9 on the season, 2-3 in the league.

The Tigers host Granite City Thursday night in a 7:30 tip, then open up against the host Vivettes in the first round of the Visitation Academy Christmas Tournament in suburban St. Louis Saturday afternoon in a 2:30 tip.

LIBERTY 67, HARDIN CALHOUN 47: Sophie Lorton led the Warriors with 26 points, and Emily Clowers added 11 as Calhoun fell on the road to the Eagles at Liberty.

The Warriors dropped to 6-6 on the season, and will play at Marquette Catholic on Friday night. Tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

UNITED SOCCER LEAGUE – USL CHAMPIONSHIP

SAINT LOUIS FC RELEASES 2019 SCHEDULE: Saint Louis FC, the area’s current professional soccer team, released its 2019 schedule Wednesday.

STLFC will play in the United Soccer League’s USL Championship Eastern Conference this season, and opens their season at home Mar. 9 against the Indy Eleven from Indianapolis. Their first road game will be Mar. 16 at Nashville SC.

Highlights include the renewal of the Kings’ Cup against two-time USL champion Louisville City FC, with the first leg at Louisville May 18, and the second leg at home Oct. 5. STLFC will host cross-state rival Swope Park Rangers of Kansas City Apr. 27, with the return match at Children’s Mercy Park June 30.

STLFC will play home-and-home against the other Eastern Conference teams for a total of 34 matches over 33 weeks, mainly on Saturday nights, with only one midweek match, Sept. 18 at New York Red Bulls II. The final home match of the regular season will be Oct. 12 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC, and the final match of the regular season will be Oct. 19 at North Carolina FC.

The USL also announced a change in the playoff format, which will see 10 teams from both the Eastern and Western Conferences qualify. A preliminary round will see the tenth-seeded team play at the seventh seed, and the ninth seed at the eighth seed, with both winners playing the top two seeds in the quarterfinals. Once again, it will be a single-elimination tournament climaxing with the USL Cup final in November.

STLFC finished eighth in the Western Conference last season with a 14-9-11 record and qualified for the playoffs for the first time this past season, losing to Orange County FC in the quarterfinals 4-0.

The team plays its home games at Toyota Stadium at World Wide Technologies Soccer Park in Fenton, Mo.

