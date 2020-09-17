SEE PHOTO GALLERY:

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 160, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 171, TRIAD 176, ROXANA 217: Edwardsville's Nicole Johnson shot an even-par 36 for nine holes as the Tigers won a quadrangular meet over Marquette, Triad and Roxana at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course on Wednesday.

Both Morgan Landry and Riley Burns shot identical 41s for the Tigers, who also got a 42 from Grace Daech. Gracie Piar led the Explorers with a 37, while Audrey Cain shot a 40 on the day. Emma Hill led the Knights with a 39, and Sarah Floyd was the top golfer on the day for the Shells, with a 48.





BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

COLLINSVILLE INVITATIONAL

BLEIER WINS INDIVIDUAL CROWN, TRIAD PLACED FOUR IN TOP TEN TO WIN COLLINSVILLE INVITATIONAL: Triad's Drake Bleier won the individual title with a time of 16:40.50 as the Knights placed four runners in the top ten to win the Collinsville Invitational meet Wednesday at Collinsville High.

Triad won the meet with 28 points, with the host Kahoks finishing second with 40 points, Granite City was third at 69 points, Alton came in fourth with 93, and Greenville was fifth with 144 points.

Bleier edged out Collinsville's Trey Peterson for the title, with Peterson coming in second with a time of 16:40.80. Triad's Ethan Dudley was third with a time of 17:28.10, with Axel Muniz of the Kahoks fourth at 17:45.40. Fifth place went to the Knights' Andrew Pace, who had a time of 17:54.40, with his teammate Caleb Bagwell placing sixth at 18:03.20. Granite's Thomas Westbrook was seventh with a time of 18:03.40, with his teammate Randy Gardner coming in eighth at 18:16.20. A pair of Collinsville runners, Theo Paxton and Brock Cunningham, were ninth and 10th respectively, with times of 18:19.90 and 18:25.00.

Outside of the top four, the Knights had Ben Winslow come in at 18:50.00, Jaden Henderson at 19:00.60, and Jacob Metcalf had a time of 19:10.60. The Kahoks runners included Andrew Gonski, who had a time of 18:58.20, Evan Heinz at 19:08.20, Kevin Varela at 20:18.50, and Alejandro Mendoza, who had a time of 21:01.80.

Besides Westbrook and Gardner, the Warriors' runners included Aaron McKeal, who had a time of 18:54.80, Ethan Beatty, who came in at 19:25.30, Alex Weaver, with a time of 19:31.70, Jackson Kirk, who had a time of 20:08.20, and Matthew Wilson, who came in at 20:26.70. The top runner for the Redbirds was Simon McClaine, who's time was 18:37.60, with Christian Kotzamanis coming in at 18:46.10, River Wricshnik's time was 19:30.40, Parker Mayhew came in at 20:02.50, John Krafka had a time of 21:24.80, Nathan Bartlett was in at 22:55.70, and Grant Lockhart had a time of 26:14.30.

BOYS GOLF

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 179, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 192: Seth Slayden of EAWR shot a six-over-par 42 for nine holes as the Oilers won a dual meet with McGivney Wednesday afternoon at Belk Park Golf Course.

Carson Reef shot a 43 for EAWR, while Curtis Mullaney had a 46, Timothy Melton shot a 48, Lucas Moore fired a 56, and Dillon Gerner carded a 59.

Brandon Reed led the Griffins with a 44, followed by Drew Sowerwine's 48, Riley Knobloch and Clayton Hopfinger both shot 50, Evan Schrage carded a 51, and Ethan Endress shot a 60.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

COLLINSVILLE INVITATIONAL

HARTOIN LEADS FOUR TRIAD RUNNERS IN TOP TEN IN WINNING COLLINSVILLE INVITATIONAL: Sydney Hartoin of Triad won the individual championship with a time of 20:47.50 in leading four Knight runners in the top ten, while Granite City placed five in the first ten, but it was the Knights who won the team title at the Collinsville Invitational meet Wednesday afternoon at Collinsville High.

The Knight won the meet with a score of 30 points, edging out the Warriors, who had 32 points, while the host Kahoks came in third at 67 points. Alton and Greenville also entered runners, but didn't have enough for a complete team, thus no score was kept for the Redbirds or Comets.

Hartoin was first, followed by Granite's Claire Sykes, who had a time of 21:42.40, with teammate Lacey Kunz coming in third at 21:49.50. Fourth place went to the Knights' Kailey Peterson, who had a time of 22:10.10, coming in fifth was Collinsville's Maggie Fitzgerald, who had a time of 22:12.40, with Triad having two runners --- Clare Schaft and Chloe Gough --- placing sixth and seventh, with respective times of 22:13.70, and 22:32.20. A trio of Warrior runners --- Lauryn Fenoglio, Emilee Franklin and Shannon Roustio --- rounded out the top ten, with Fenoglio coming in at 22:36.00, Franklin at 22:39.80, and Roustio at 22:55.60.

The Knights' other runners were Mattie Noyes, who came in at 24:22.30, and Amanda Bagwell, who had a time of 24:24.30. In addition to the top five, Granite had Lillian Harris, who had a time of 23:14.60, and Rowan Wallace, who came in at 33:03.50.

Outside of Fitzgerald, Collinsville had Kassidy Rea at 25:37.90, Hannah Petit, who had a time of 26:22.60, Keira Winterich, who came in at 31:33.10, Leslie Rivera, who's time was 32:04.90, and Lorelei Harness, who was timed in 33:20.90. The Alton runners were Alayna Rabozzi, who had a time of 25:05.50, and Eva Schwaab, who came in at 27:42.40.

