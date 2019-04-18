WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 11, HILLSBORO 8: Sam Cogan had four hits and three RBIs, Garrett Weiner three hits and four RBIs, Carter Hendricks three hits and Matt Lehr two hits in Marquette’s win over Hillsboro.

Lucas Vowels got the win for the Explorers, striking out two Hilltopper batters on the day.

Marquette is now 13-5 on the year.

GRANITE CITY 2, QUINCY 0: A run in the first and another in the fourth was all that Granite City needed, as Warrior pitching limited Quincy to one hit as Granite won at home.

Cameron Hibbets, Jonas Barnes and Mason Roher had the only hit for the Warriors, while Freddy Edwards had the only RBI on the day.

Hibbets held the Blue Devils hitless in four innings, striking out 10, while Barnes allowed the only Quincy hit while fanning five.

Granite is now 11-11 on the season.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, HIGHLAND 3: CM scored all of its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning in rallying to defeat Highland in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.

Bryce Zupan had three RBIs for the Eagles, who got hits from Will Buhs, Gavin Lyday, Nick Vaughn, Nic Walker and Zupan. Buhs and Keaton Loewen also had RBIs on the day.

Vaughn struck out two in allowing five hits, while Tyler Hansberger fanned four.

CM improves to 10-8, while the Bulldogs are now 6-7.

TRIAD 13, MASCOUTAH 11: In a slugfest at Mascoutah, Hunter Boyd and Nolan McGowen each had three hits, with Boyd driving home three runs, with Zach Tonn, Joe Wade and Matt Weis all having two hits, while Wade and Caleb Goforth both having a home run and three RBIs in Triad’s win over the home-standing Indians.

Cole Gober had three hits and two RBIs for Mascoutah, while Jeff Getchell had two hits and two RBIs, and Logan Bibb, Logan Moll and Sam Scott also had two hits each.

Jordan Donato struck out two in getting the win for the Knights, while Jakob Rhoderick struck out three for the Indians.

Triad is now 8-9, while Mascoutah falls to 15-2.

MULBERRY GROVE 6, BUNKER HILL 5 (8 INNINGS): A Mulberry Grove walk-off one-out single in the bottom of the eighth gave the Aces the win over visiting Bunker Hill.

Cole Kiffmeyer had three hits for the Minutemen, while Braden Morris had two hits and two RBIs and Coy Sellars had two hits on the day.

Sellars had a grand day on the mound, fanning 13, while Jacob Weidner struck out two for Bunker Hill.

CARLINVILLE 14, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3: Carlinville scored five times in the sixth in winning over homestanding Southwestern.

Trever Seets had three hits on the day for the Piasa Birds, while Kyler Seyfried drove home a pair of runs

Brian Bergesch and Seyfried had the only two strikeouts on the mound for Southwestern.

The Cavies are now 8-1, while the Birds are 4-13.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROXANA 4, BREESE CENTRAL 1: Macie Lucas struck for a first-half double brace (four goals) as Roxana won over Breese Central.

Goalie Madison Ashford scored the only goal for the Cougars while coming up with a save, while Bella Scheibe had six for the Shells.

Roxana is now 6-8-1, while Central falls to 7-6-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 0, CARLINVILLE 0: CM and Carlinville shared the points in a scoreless stalemate at Carlinville.

The Eagles’ Emily Williams and the Cavaliers’ Sarah DeNeve each recorded a clean sheet, with Williams having 14 saves, while DeNeve stopped eight shots.

CM is now 9-7-1, while Carlinville is now 9-3-2.

SOFTBALL

ROXANA 15, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4: A four-run first and a six-run seventh helped Roxana to the win over their backyard rivals at EAWR.

Olivia Stanger led the Shells with three hits and three RBIs, while Kiley Winfree had two hits and three RBIs.

Caitlin LeMond, Kate Booten and Macy Flanigan each had two hits for the Oilers.

Taylor Nolan and Flanigan went all the way for their respective teams, with Nolan striking out six and Flanigan fanning eight.

Roxana goes to 7-12, while EAWR is now 6-10.

JERSEY 9, WATERLOO 5: Claire Anderson, Erika Storey and Chelsea Maag each had two hits for Jersey, while Storey and Melissa Weishaupt both drove in a pair of runs in the Panthers’ win.

Anderson went all the way as a pitcher, striking out four to get the win.

Jersey is now 13-5, while Waterloo drops to 10-8.

HIGHLAND 10, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3: Sydney Parkerson had four hits and three RBIs, Emily Allsman two hits and three RBIs and Jordyn Fields two RBIs in Highland’s win over CM.

Jenna Christeson had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Gracie Braun and Ella Middleton also had two hits.

Sam Meiner went all the way for the Bulldogs, striking out 13, while Kaitlynn Wrenn had two strikeouts.

Highland is now 8-4, while CM drops to 7-9.

HILLSBORO 4, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Hillsboro only had one hit on the day, but it was a big one – a grand slam homer by Shelby Houchlei that scored all the runs on the day as the Hilltoppers shut out Marquette.

Kiley Beth Kirchner and Taylor Whitehead both had two hits to lead the Explorers.

Both Kai Hanner and Whitehead dominated in the circle, as Hanner struck out 23 and Whitehead fanned 18 on the day.

ALTON 17, CAHOKIA 0: Audrey Evola had three hits and five RBIs on the day, while Abby Scyoc drove home four runs and Ashton Springman drove home two as Alton won over Cahokia.

Olivia Ducey gave up only two hits while striking out seven to get the win.

The Redbirds go up to 13-6, while the Comanches are now 0-4.

BELLEVILLE EAST 10, GRANITE CITY 0: Belleville East scored five in the first and five more in the fifth to get the win over visiting Granite City.

Kylee Crowder led the Lancers with two hits, while Abby Gray drove in two runs.

Kayla Huskamp had the only two hits on the day for the Warriors.

Stephanie Bigham struck out four for East in getting the win.

The Lancers are now 10-11, while Granite is now 4-9.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Granite City 2, Quincy 0

Civic Memorial 5, Highland 3

Triad 13, Mascoutah 11

Mulberry Grove 6, Bunker Hill 5 (8 innings)

Carlinville 14, Piasa Southwestern 3

Alton 13, Belleville East 4

Collinsville 3, O’Fallon 2

Marquette Catholic 11, Hillsboro 8

Columbia 20, Valmeyer 4

Jersey 3, Waterloo 2 (8 innings)

BOYS TENNIS

Edwardsville 9, Marquette Catholic 0

Jersey 8, Collinsville 1

GIRLS SOCCER

Marquette Catholic 3, Freeburg 1

Roxana 4, Breese Central 1

Civic Memorial 0, Carlinville 0

Triad 0, Belleville Althoff Catholic 0

SOFTBALL

Roxana 15, East Alton-Wood River 4

Highland 10, Civic Memorial 3

Hillsboro 4, Marquette Catholic 0

Alton 17, Cahokia 0

Belleville East 10, Granite City 0

Edwardsville 8, Collinsville 3

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 6, Milwaukee Brewers 3

