CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, ALTON 1: Bryce Davis had a hat trick and Robbie Kitzmiller had the other goal as CM opened their season with a win over Alton in the Metro Cup showcase at Mascoutah on Wednesday evening.

Parker Scottberg assisted twice and both Josh Teems and Brandon Zyung also had an assist in the Eagles' win. Grant Fournie opened the Redbirds' 2021 account with a goal from the penalty spot

Ryan Hailey and Tommy Strubhart had three saves each for CM in gaining the win.

The Eagles are 1-0-0 and next play against Carterville Thursday evening at Freeburg in an 8 p.m. kickoff. The Redbirds drop to 0-2-0 and will finish Metro Cup play at Belleville Althoff Catholic Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m.

COLUMBIA 10, ROXANA 0: Jack Steckler, Carson Walton, Rand Matthews and Cam Ellner all had braces (two goals each) in helping Columbia go on to their win over Roxana at home in the Metro Cup.

Danny Repp and Carson Mueth had the other goals for the Eagles on the night, while Steckler had three assists, Ellner assisted twice and both Ethan Riebling and Andrew Donjon also had assists.

Max Barthel and Brady Hemminghaus shared the clean sheet for Columbia.

The Eagles are now 1-1-0 and host Springfield in their final Metro Cup match Saturday afternoon at 2 p.m. The Shells are now 0-2-0 and conclude Metro Cup play against Breese Central Friday night at Mascoutah in an 8 p.m. kickoff.

In the only other Metro Cup game from Wednesday night, Mascoutah defeated Springfield 3-2.

REGULAR SEASON

TRIAD 1, COLLINSVILLE 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Jimmy Crowder's spot kick goal in the 76th minute cancelled out Cameron Ramirez's strike in the 57th minute as the Knights and Kahoks battled to a draw after extra time in the season opener for both sides at Kahok Stadium.

Both teams had numerous opportunities throughout the match, but couldn't put the ball away as the two teams battled through the late-summer heat to share the points.

Both Triad and Collinsville open the season 0-0-1.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 5, JERSEY 2: Hall Triplett had a hat trick and Leo Bozelli had a brace (two goals) to help Mater Dei take the three points on the road in Jersey's season opener.

Dax Goetten and Zack Wargo had the strikes for the Panthers, with Alex Hubbell getting an assist. Jan Zakovsky, Kyle Sternberg and Quin Rackers all had assists for the Knights.

Mitchell Broeckling had two saves in goal for Mater Dei.

The Knights are now 1-1-0 while Jersey opens its season 0-1-0.

Also, in a girls volleyball match played on Wednesday, Metro-East Lutheran bounced back from a season-opening loss at Murphysboro to defeat Alton 25-17, 25-23. Both teams are now 1-1 for the very young season.

