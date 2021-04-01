WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, ROXANA 1: CM bounced back nicely from back-to-back losses, as the Eagles defeated Roxana at the Bethalto Soccer Complex.

Lucas Ambrose, Bryce Davis, Bryce Griffin, Noah Huth, Ryan Halley and Josh Teems all had strikes for CM, while Teems also had two assists, and Joey Aiello, Brock Barrows, Ian Heflin and Huth also had assists.

Halley and Devyn Ambrose shared time in the net for the Eagles as they picked up the full three points.

The Eagles are now 8-2-0, while the Shells drop to 0-6-1.

JERSEY 7, SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 1: Andrew Kribs' double brace (four goals) led the way for Jersey in their win at home over Springfield Lutheran.

Drale Goetten, Emilio Hernandez and Nick Rister also found the back of the net for the Panthers, while Drake King had two assists, and Nishal Badalla, Casey Borkowski, Keegan Griffith and Brendan Schultz all had a single assist.

Matthew Wargo made two saves in goal to help Jersey to the three points.

The Panthers improve to 5-4-1 on the season.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

Father McGivney Catholic 7, East Alton-Wood River 0

Civic Memorial 6, Roxana 1

Jersey 7, Springfield Lutheran 1

Pleasant Plains 3, Carlinville 0

Marquette Catholic 0, Quincy Notre Dame 4

Alton 1, Belleville East 2 (After Extra Time)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Marquette Catholic 25-25, Father McGivney Catholic 16-19

FIFA WORLD SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

CONCACAF OLYMPIC QUALIFYING TOURNAMENT --- TOKYO 2020

FINAL

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Honduras 1, Mexico 1 (After Extra Time, Mexico wins penalty shootout 5-4)

FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022 QUALIFYING

UEFA (EUROPE) QUALIFYING --- GROUP STAGE

Armenia 3, Romania 2

Greece 1, Georgia 1

Spain 3, Kosovo 1

Northern Ireland 0, Bulgaria 0

Lithuania 0, Italy 2

Bosnia-Herzegovina 0, France 1

Ukraine 1, Kazakhstan 1

Austria 0, Denmark 4

Scotland 4, Faeroe Islands 0

Moldova 1, Israel 4

San Marino 0, Albania 2

Andorra 1, Hungary 4

England 2, Poland 1

Liechtenstein 1, Iceland 4

Germany 1, North Macedonia 2

