WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP

HARDIN CALHOUN 25-25, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 15-10: Calhoun remained undefeated by taking its Western Illinois Valley Conference match at Routt's gym. The Warriors now stand 26-0 and concluded the WIVC season with a perfect 9-0 record. Calhoun is the premier squad in the region and is the only undefeated girls' volleyball team in the area.

On Tuesday, Calhoun defeated Mt. Sterling Brown County 25-9, 25-8 in the Warriors' Senior Night match. In pregame ceremonies, Delani Klaas, Gracie Klaas, McKenzie Baalman, Corree Snyders and Hayley Armbruster, along with manager Alex Hurley, and their families were honored and thanked for their contributions to the girls volleyball program.

Delani Klaas was a dominant force for the Warriors and led with 16 kills (13 in the first set). Joy Hurley added 8 more kills from the outside. Kate Zipprich had 6 kills from the middle (all in the 2nd set). Lacy Pohlman had 23 assists out of 51 attempts.

Delani Klaas had a team-high of 10 digs and Joy Hurley adding 7.

Audrey Gilman had a night on the serving line with 12 straight points to end the game in the second set, with 3 aces. Lacy Pohlman also having 3 aces and 9 serving points