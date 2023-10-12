Wednesday Sports Roundup: Calhoun Is Still Unbeaten: Captures WIVC and Topples Routt 25-15, 25-10, Griffins Beat Althoff In Tennis
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11 SPORTS ROUNDUP
HARDIN CALHOUN 25-25, JACKSONVILLE ROUTT CATHOLIC 15-10: Calhoun remained undefeated by taking its Western Illinois Valley Conference match at Routt's gym. The Warriors now stand 26-0 and concluded the WIVC season with a perfect 9-0 record. Calhoun is the premier squad in the region and is the only undefeated girls' volleyball team in the area.
On Tuesday, Calhoun defeated Mt. Sterling Brown County 25-9, 25-8 in the Warriors' Senior Night match. In pregame ceremonies, Delani Klaas, Gracie Klaas, McKenzie Baalman, Corree Snyders and Hayley Armbruster, along with manager Alex Hurley, and their families were honored and thanked for their contributions to the girls volleyball program.
Delani Klaas was a dominant force for the Warriors and led with 16 kills (13 in the first set). Joy Hurley added 8 more kills from the outside. Kate Zipprich had 6 kills from the middle (all in the 2nd set). Lacy Pohlman had 23 assists out of 51 attempts.
Delani Klaas had a team-high of 10 digs and Joy Hurley adding 7.
Audrey Gilman had a night on the serving line with 12 straight points to end the game in the second set, with 3 aces. Lacy Pohlman also having 3 aces and 9 serving points
Calhoun's head girls volleyball coach Melissa Zipprich said: "We swept the conference with a win last night against Routt. They didn't block our outside hitters, so we were able to put on a hitting show last night."
Calhoun will compete in the Waverly Invitational tournament, where they will face top-seeded Augusta Southeastern in their group, where another top team in Raymond Lincolnwood will also play. The Warriors will meet Southeastern, Pittsfield, Virden North Mac and New Berlin in their group.
In other results from Wednesday, Columbia won at East St. Louis 25-10, 25-5, while Father McGivney Catholic won over Okawville 25-13, 25-14 and Metro-East Lutheran defeated Piasa Southwestern 29-27, 25-20.
GIRLS TENNIS
TUESDAY'S RESULT
FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 6, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 3: McGivney took four of six in the singles and two of three in the doubles to take the Gateway Metro Conference title in a dual meet win at Althoff.
In the singles, the Griffins' winners were Natalie Beck 6-0, 6-0, Maddie Beck 6-4, 2-6, 10-5, Katherine Empson 6-2, 6-2 and Kylee Becker 6-1, 7-5. The doubles winners were Lilly Forneris and Empson 8-0 and Maddie Beck and Becker 8-4.
The Griffins finish the regular season 11-1.
