WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

VANDALIA 56, STAUNTON 42: Vandalia led all the way through in getting the South Central Conference win at Staunton's gym

The Vandals took a 10-9 first quarter lead, then extended it to 25-19 at halftime, pushed the advantage further to 44-27 after three quarters, but the Bulldogs outscored the visitors 15-12 in the final period.

Cayden Silvester led Staunton with 19 points, with Frank Goss scoring nine points, Sam Best had six and both Braden Buffington and Jacob Futrell had four points each.

Vandalia is now 2-3, while the Bulldogs drop to 1-6.

HARDIN CALHOUN 44, BRUSSELS 27: Calhoun outscored Brussels 25-11 to break open a close game in the win at Brussels.

The Warriors held leads of 11-6, 19-16 and 32-20 after the first three periods, outscoring the Raiders 12-7 in the final quarter.

Ben Eberlin followed up on his performance where he broke the 1,000-point career barrier to lead Calhoun with 15 points, while Zack Quiller added eight points, Bryce Eilerman and Brody Caselton had six points each, Kaden Baalman had five points, Chase Caselton scored three points, and Zack Grimes had one point.

The Warriors are now 7-2 on the year.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 54, CARLINVILLE 45: Southwestern started out blazing, building a 31-14 lead at quarter time, and it was enough to see the Piasa Birds go on to the SCC win at Carlinville's Big House.

Southwestern led at halftime 37-17, then 46-33 after the third quarter, with the Cavaliers outscoring the Birds in the fourth 13-8.

Senior Addis Moore broke the 1,000-career points barrier at the midway point of the opening quarter, the seventh player in school history to go over 1,000 points, and finished with 19 points on the night. Brady Salzman and Charlie Darr added 10 points each, and Carson Cooley had nine points.

Aaron Wills led Carlinville with 13 points, while Ethan Trimm had 11 points and Ryenn Hart added nine points.

The Birds are now 3-4, while the Cavvies slip to 0-5.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 57, CARLINVILLE 31: At the Southwestern gym, the Birds' girls team jumped out to an early first half lead, and never trailed in defeating Carlinville in the SCC game.

Southwestern went out to a 15-5 lead after one quarter, led 27-11 at halftime, and extended the lead to 45-21 at three quarter time, outscoring the Cavaliers 12-10 in the final period.

Hannah Nixon led the Birds with 12 points, while Josie Bouillon had 11, Korrie Hopkins and Rylee Smith had eight points apiece, Haley Rodgers had seven points, Annie Gallaher had six points, Morgan Durham and Whitney Keith had two points each and Ditterline had a single point.

Both Gracie Reels and Jill Slayton led Carlinville with nine points each, Melanie Murphy had four points, Malia Buford had three and Addi Paul, Lillie Reels and Madison Wieties had two points each.

Southwestern goes to 5-1, while the Cavvies are 5-3.

STAUNTON 55, VANDALIA 37: Visiting Staunton led from wire-to-wire in picking up the SCC win at Vandalia.

The Bulldogs held leads of 13-12, 31-21 and 42-27 after the first three quarters, going on to outscore the Vandals 13-10 in the final period to take the win.

Haris Legendre led three Staunton players in double figures with 18 points, while Caidy Tuteken added 13 points, Analise Best had 10 points, Brooke Kinder had five points and Savannah Billings had four.

The Bulldogs are now 2-5, while Vandalia falls to 1-6.

HARDIN CALHOUN 71, PLEASANT HILL 29: Calhoun led all the way through in their win at Pleasant Hill.

The Warriors led 21-2 after one quarter, 39-15 at halftime and 59-24 after three periods, outscoring the Wolves 12-5 in the final quarter.

Ella Sievers led Calhoun with 22 points, while Colleen Schumann added 18 points and Emily Clowers added 12 points.

If you have a item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5390, and it will be included in the Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com daily Sports Roundups. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Rounups.

More like this: