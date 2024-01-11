WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 10 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

TUESDAY'S RESULT

ROXANA 56, MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 37: In a game played Tuesday night at Larry Milazzo Memorial Gym, Roxana used a strong middle two quarters to take the win over visiting Marissa-Coulterville.

The two teams were tied after the first quarter 12-12, then the Shells took control, leading at halftime 26-21, then extending the lead to 40-25 after three quarters, then outscoring the Meteors in the fourth quarter 16-12 to win.

Aiden Briggs led Roxana with 21 points, while Evan Wells had 11 points, Chris Walleck chipped in nine points, Sean Maberry hit for eight points, Jackson Garman had three points, and both Trenton Hollaway and Jake Newton scored two points each.

Roxana is now 9-8, while Marissa-Coulterville went to 8-8.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

VALMEYER 70, PERRYVILLE, MO. 55: In the Chester Invitational tournament, Valmeyer took the win over Perryville, Mo. in the consolation bracket.

Aiden Crossin led Valmeyer with 25 points, while Landon Roy came up with 17 points, Luke Blackwell had 15 points, and Tanner Friedrich scored seven points.

Valmeyer is now 4-10, while Perryville is now 1-13.

CARLINVILLE 44, MT. STERLING BROWN COUNTY 33: In the 100th playing of the Winchester West Central Invitational tournament, Carlinvillle held off Brown County to advance in the tournament.

The Cavaliers led all the way, holding leads of 8-6, 22-15 and 34-20 after the first three quarters, with the Hornets winning the fourth quarter 13-10 for the final.

Dom Alepra led Carlinville with 18 points, while Sawyer Smith added 12 points, Tristan Thompson had 10 points, Camden Naugle scored three points, and Tate Duckles had a single point.

The Cavies are now 8-9, while Brown County slips to 3-13.

In results from other games on Wednesday, Staunton won at home over Civic Memorial 49-44 and Breese Central extended Marquette Catholic's losing streak to four with a 63-30 win at Central's gym.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 57, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 38: CM won their fourth game in a row at home with a comprehensive rout of visiting Glenwood.

The Eagles led all the way through, with quarter scores of 19-12, 29-20 and 44-29, outscoring the Titans in the fourth quarter 13-9.

Reagan Twente led CM with 13 points, with Avari Combes coming up with 12 points, Marley Ogden hit for 11 points, Marlee Durbin had eight points, Isabelle Edwards scored six points, Avery Huddleston had five points and Gracie Miller had two points.

The Eagles are now 18-3, while Glenwood falls to 13-5.

CARLYLE 52, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 32: In a rematch of last year's Class 1A regional final at Metro-East Lutheran, Carlyle shut out McGivney in the first quarter in going on to a big win at Carlyle's gym.

The Indians led all the way, holding advantages of 18-0, 29-9 and 43-19, with the Griffins outscoring Carlyle in the fourth quarter 13-9.

Sami Oller led McGivney with 13 points, with Emily Johnson scoring six points, Mia Lieberman and Natalie Beck both hit for four points, Katherine Empson and Alexa Jones each scored two points, and Jada Zumwalt scored a single point.

The Indians are now 17-2, while the Griffins go to 11-7.

In another game played on Wednesday, Breese Mater Dei Catholic won at Granite City 57-14. Also, on day three of the Lady Spartan Classic at White Hall North Greene High, Greenfield Northwestern defeated the host Spartans 52-28, and Winchester West Central won over Franklin South County 57-24.

MVCHA HOCKEY

In recent results in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association, on Monday at the East Alton Ice Arena, Belleville won over Bethalto 12-0, while O'Fallon defeated Freeburg/Waterloo 5-1. On Tuesday, also at East Alton, Freeburg/Waterloo took the two points over East Alton-Wood River 6-2, while Triad defeated Bethalto 9-4.

