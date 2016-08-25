GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

ALTON 21-25-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 25-16-23: Alton, coming off a 25-13, 25-18 loss to Columbia in the Redbirds' season opener on Monday, bounced back from a 25-21 opening-game loss in their home opener Wednesday to defeat Metro East Lutheran 21-25, 25-16, 25-23 Wednesday evening.

The Redbirds went to 1-1 on the year with the win, while the match was MEL's season opener.

The Knights rallied from a 10-10 tie in the opening game to go on a 13-3 run for the win, but the Redbirds got five straight points from Sydney Schmidt to break open a 9-8 second-game lead. Alton then held off a Knight rally to win Game 2 to set up a third and decisive game that the Redbirds won.

Schmidt ended up with 23 assists and five aces, Kassidy Funke scored 10 points off serve, Savannah Fisher and Saddi Brands each had eight kills and Annie Evans added seven kills and two blocks for the Redbirds. Courtney Fenelon had 10 kills and five points on serve for the Knights, with Danielle Timmerman contributing nine points and six kills, Lydia Flaherty three kills, five aces, nine points and 23 assists and Ashlee Robinson three kills, three blocks and six points.

The Knights travel to Springfield for a tournament this weekend at Springfield Lutheran, while the Redbirds host Fort Zumwalt South Tuesday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, TRENTON WESCLIN 2: Caleb Bassett had a pair of goals as Civic Memorial defeated Trenton Wesclin 6-2 in CM's opening match of the Metro Cup Tournament in Freeburg Wednesday.

Parker Calvin, Mikey Stevenson, Kameron Denney and Trevor Paynik each goaled for the Eagles, who improved to 2-0 on the year.

CM will meet Freeburg at 7 p.m. Thursday in the tournament semifinals.

MASCOUTAH 4, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1: Metro East Lutheran took their first loss of the season Wednesday, falling to Mascoutah in the Metro Cup Tournament in Freeburg.

The Knights had defeated Mount Vernon in their tournament opener on Monday, downing the Rams 5-3 off a Kedric Norwood hat trick, with additional goals from Stephen Korte and Noah Landers. Thomas Schroader got the win in the goal for MEL. The Knights also defeated Gillespie in a non-tournament game earlier in the week.

The loss dropped MEL to 2-1 on the year.

GIRLS GOLF

EAGLES TAKE THIRD IN QUAD: Izzy Roberts carded a 7-over 42 to lead Civic Memorial to a third-place finish in a quadrangular golf meet at Stonewolf Golf Club in Fairview Heights Wednesday.

Belleville Althoff won the quad as the Crusaders fired a team 180, Waterloo carding a 195 for second-place honors; the Eagles had a team 201, with Freeburg shooting 219 on the par-35, 2,347-yard Stonewolf layout.

Carmen Phillips carded a 9-over 44 for CM, with Maisey Watson shooting 20-over 55 and Carmen Ehlers turning in a 25-over 60.

CM will take on Roxana and Granite City in a triangular meet at Belk Park Thursday.

