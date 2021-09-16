WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

COLLINSVILLE INVITATIONAL

REDBIRDS PLACE FOUR IN TOP TEN, WIN COLLINSVILLE INVITATIONAL, KAHOKS SECOND, KNIGHTS THIRD: Alton placed four of its runners in the top ten in going on the win the team title at the Collinsville Invitational meet Wednesday in Collinsville

The Redbirds won the meet with a score of 42 points, just edging out the host Kahoks, who came in second with 43 points. Triad was third with 56 points, Granite City came in fourth with 88 points and Madison was fifth with 151 points.

Andrew Pace of the Knights was the individual champion, coming in at 16:56.1, with Collinsville's Trey Peterson second at 17:10.1, Thomas Westbrook of the Warriors was third at 17:23,9, The Kahoks' Andrew Gonski came in fourth at 17:35.6, Dylan Forsythe of the Redbirds was fifth at 17:52.7, in sixth place was Brock Cunningham of Collinsville at 18:07.8, seventh place went to Alton's Christian Kotzamanis, who had a time of 18:16.8, in eighth place was Drew Twyman of the Knights, with a time of 18:25.9 and a pair of Redbird runners --- Victor Humphrey and John Krapfka --- came in ninth and 10 respectively, with their times being 18:31.9 for Humphrey and 18:43.6 for Krapfka.

Other Redbird runners who scored points in the race were Noah Gallivan at 18:58.9 and River Wrischnik at 19:01.2. Besides Pace and Twyman, Triad had Jacob Metcalf in at 18:51.7, San Kuckuck's time was 19:09.5 and Ben Winslow came in at 19:57.9

The other Kahok runners who scored were Evan Heinz, who came in at 18:55.3, Alejandro Mendoza had a time of 19:19.6 and Dylan Meek, who was clocked in 22:18.4. Outside of Westbrook, Granite had Sam Yeager in at 19:16.2, Aidan Harris was in at 19:45.6 and Brendan Rayl, with a time of 20:27.9.

GIRLS GOLF

JERSEY 185, ROXANA 210, DUPO 217: Jersey's Bria Tuttle was the medalist for the day by shooting a seven-over-par 43 for nine holds as the Panthers won a triangular meet with Roxana and Dupo at the Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

Jerra LaPlant shot a 44 for Jersey, while Madi Darr had a 46, Emma Breitwiser fired a 52, Miranda Raymond had a 57 and Lindsay Duggan shot 62.

Reagan Lynn led the Shells with a 45, while Emma Strohmeier had a 46, Sydney Watts fired a 51 and Brielle Griffin carded a 68.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-25, CAHOKIA 19-12: Marquette held off Cahokia in the first set, then raced to a big lead in the second set to sweep the Comanches at Marquette Family Arena.

Emma Bohannon served up a point and an ace for the Explorers, while Rose Brangenberg had seven assists, Sydney Ehrman served up a point, Allison Geiger had six kills, Lily Kratschmer also came up with a kill, Kylie Murray had a point, an ace, 10 kills and a block, Shay O'Leary had 13 points and two aces, Chloe White had a kill and an assist, Abby Williams had three points, an ace, three kills, two blocks and an assist, Natalie Wills had four kills and three blocks and Allison Woolbridge came up with eight points, two aces and eight assists.

Marquette is now 12-1, while Cahokia falls to 1-8.

GIRLS TENNIS

Alton's tennis girls lost to Belleville East 9-0 in Belleville. Alton is 2-6 and hosts the Robert Logan Invitational on Saturday.

BOYS GOLF

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 172, MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 186, SPARTA 189, VALMEYER 220: Gibault's Ian Bollinger was the medalist at a three-under-par 33 for nine holes as the Hawks took a quad meet at The Acorns Golf Course.

Colton Snyder led the Pirates with a 52, while Jake Kiley had a 54, Ethan Rowe-Brown shot a 56, Evan Rowe-Brown shot a 70 and Aiden Brewer fired a 71.

BOYS SOCCER

JERSEY 6, ROXANA 0: Casey Borkowski, Peyton Burch, Keegan Griffith, Alex Hubbell, Evan Lacy and Zach Wargo all found the back of the net as Jersey came out of a slump to defeat Roxana at home.

Wargo also had two assists, while Borowski, Burch, Hunter Herkert and Hubble also assisted on goals. Issac Wargo had six saves en route to preserving the clean sheet.

The Panthers are now 4-6-0, while the Shells fall to 1-5-0.

TRIAD 3, WATERLOO 0: Jake Ellis had a brace (two goals), while Jake Stewart had a goal and two assists as Triad went on to gain all three points at Waterloo.

A.J. Sensai had 12 saves in goal for the Bulldogs, while David DuPont made three in keeping the clean sheet for the Knights.

Triad is now 7-0-1, while Waterloo goes to 3-4-0.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

COLLINSVILLE INVITATIONAL

TRIAD DOMINATE TOP TEN, TAKE TOP FOUR SPOTS AND SEVEN OF TEN IN WINNING COLLINSVILLE INVITATIONAL, WARRIORS SECOND, KAHOKS THIRD: Triad totally dominated the top ten, taking the tor four spots, five of the first six and seven spots total in going on to the win in the Collinsville Invitational.

The Knights took the team championship with 15 points, with the host Kahoks second with 56 points and Granite City was third with 66 points. Alton entered several runners in the race, but didn't have a team score.

Triad had the top four runners, starting with individual winner Ana Keller, who came in at 21:01.5, with Chloe Gough second at 21:37.4, Kailey Peterson third at 21:42.4 and Blaire Cunningham fourth at 21:51.8. Alton's Sophia Paschal finished fifth at 22:25.8, with the Knights' Amanda Bagwell sixth at 22:30.0, Emilee Franklin of Granite seventh at 22:31.8, Kennedy Bowman of the Knights came in eighth at 22:40.9, the Warriors' Lauryn Fenoglio was ninth at 22:44.3 and Triad's Claire Schaft in at 23:09.4.

Outside of Franklin and Fenoglio, Lillian Harris had a time of 24:45,7, Madison Tanksley was in at 26:48.1, and Lydia Harris was in at 28:08.2. The Kahoks were led by Selah Hart at 24:24.7, Kassidy Rea was in at 24:27.8, Audrey Cummins had a time of 26:20.0, Colleen Zinke came in at 27:00.1, Morgan Laing was clocked in 29:08.5, Lorelei Harness had a time of 29:45.8 and Leslie Rivera was in at 31:05.3.

Paschal was the only runner on the day for Alton.

