WEDNESDAY, JUNE 2 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

ALTON 14, CIVIC MEMORIAL 12: Alton scored seven runs in the first, but CM came up with three in the third and five in the fourth to come close, but the Redbirds prevailed in a regular-season finale for both teams at Redbird Field.

Quentin Renfrow, Jackson Brooks and Ben Bernaix all had two hits and an RBI for the Redbirds, while Nick Rayfield had two hits, Lawson Bruce had a hit and three RBIs, Owen Macias had a hit and two RBIs and Ian Barnard, Zack Baze and Preston Schepers all had RBIs.

Both Macias and Brad Taul struck out three for Alton on the mound.

The Redbirds at 11-14, while the Eagles go to 14-14.

HARDIN CALHOUN 15, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 0: Calhoun scored five runs in the first, four in the second and six in the third in their win in an IHSA Class 1A regional at home, eliminating North Greene.

Grant Gilman had three hits and two RBIs for the Warriors, while Luke Wickenhauser had two hits, August Squier had three RBIs, Kaden Baalman drove in two runs and both Colby Clark and Davis Wilson drove home a run each.

Jake Suttles had the only hit for the Spartans, while Brayden Roberts had the only strikeout on the mound for North Greene.

Kaden Baalman went all the way on the mound for Calhoun, fanning two.

The Warriors are now 4-15 and advance to a semifinal game at top-seeded Greenfield Northwestern Friday at 6 p.m.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 12, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2: Althoff scored in all five innings, including a four-run first, as the Crusaders defeated Marquette in an IHSA Class 2A playoff game at Whitey Herzog Field.

Braden Coles had two hits for the Explorers, while Nolan Rea had a hit and an RBI, Charlie Fahnenstock, Logan Sternickle, Carter Hendricks and Myles Paniagua all had hits and Matt Lehr had an RBI.

Andrew Roth had two strikeouts on the mound for Marquette.

The Crusaders are now 10-12 and advance to a semifinal against top-seeded Freeburg Friday afternoon. The Explorers conclude their season 10-19.

MASCOUTAH 10, ROXANA 2: In the final regular-season game for both teams, Mascoutah scored three times in the first, second and fifth innings to take the win at home over Roxana.

Braeden Wells had two hits for the Shells, while Nik Ward, Gavin Huffman, Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett and Connor House all had hits and both Elias Thies and Austin Martin both drove in a run each.

Hinkle-Pruett had the only strikeout while on the mound for Roxana.

The Indians are now 17-9, while the Shells drop to 14-12.

COLLINSVILLE 8, GRANITE CITY 1: In another regular-season finale, a five-run third helped give Collinsville the win over Granite at Vergil Fletcher Field in Woodland Park.

Rolondo Colon had two hits for the Kahoks, while Jackson Parrill had a hit and two RBIs, Nick Graf and Kyle Moore each had a hit and RBI, Darren Pennell had a hit and Chris Thilman drove in a pair of runs.

Brendan McKechan had two hits and drove in the Warriors' only run, while Jacob Moore also had two hits and both Brady Smallie and Aiden Tongay each had a hit.

Curtis Schaaf tossed a complete game on the mound for Collinsville, striking out five, while Owen McMichael fanned two for Granite.

The Kahoks improve to 9-20, while the Warriors go to 12-16.

NEW BERLIN 2, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: In an IHSA Class 2A playoff game, New Berlin scored both of its runs in the second inning in going on to a home win over Southwestern.

Brady Salzman had the only hit for the Piasa Birds, while John Watts struck out four batters and Salzman also fanned two.

Southwestern's season ends at 8-21 for the year.

TRIAD 2, O'FALLON 1 (Eight innings): Drew Watts' eighth inning one-out triple scored the winning run as Triad edged O'Fallon at Triad's park.

Watts' game-winning hit was his only one of the day, while Jake Radosevich also had a hit and RBI and Connor Bain, Frank Derner and Brady Twyman all had hits.

Caleb Durbin struck out seven on the day for Triad, while Brady Coon fanned two.

The Knights are now 23-10, while the Panthers fall to 20-9.

In another IHSA Class 2A playoff game, Waterloo Gibault Catholic eliminated East Alton-Wood River 12-0, while in a regular-season finale. Edwardsville extended its current winning streak to 26 with a 5-4 win at Highland to take their final regular-season mark to 32-3.

BOYS TRACK AND FIELD

JERSEY'S ETHAN MUELLER, MASCOUTAH'S BARRY EVANS ARE DOUBLE WINNERS AS INDIANS WIN MVC MEET: Jersey's Ethan Mueller won both the hurdles races, while Mascoutah's Barry Evans won the throwing events as the Indians won the Mississippi Valley Conference track meet Wednesday afternoon at Mascoutah.

Mascoutah won the meet with 205 points, with Triad second at 138 points, Civic Memorial was third at 67 points, Jersey came in fourth with 55 points, Highland was fifth at 49 points and Waterloo was sixth with 34 points

C.J. Edison of the Knights won the 100 meters with a time of 10.99 seconds, while Drake Bleier won the 1,600 meters at 4:36.25, the 4x200 meter relay team came home with a win at 1:31.89, Tashon Crockarell took the high jump, going over at 1.80 meters and Caleb Rutz won the pole vault at 3.95 meters.

Mueller won both of his races in the hurdles, taking toe 110 meters at 16.14 seconds and the 300 meters at 43.89 seconds.

GIRLS SOCCER

IHSA PLAYOFFS

GRANITE CITY 3, BELLEVILLE WEST 1: Adrian Bloomquist, Kasey Niedhardt and Emmi Hogan all scored to help Granite advance in the Class 3A playoffs with a win over West at Bob Goalby Field.

Sophia Dutko, Niedhardt and Madison Vasiloff all had assists for the Warriors, while Alivia Upshaw had four saves in goal.

Granite is now 12-5-1, and advances to a match at O'Fallon Friday evening. The Maroons were eliminated with an 8-11-0 record.

COLLINSVILLE 4, BELLEVILLE EAST 1: In another Class 3A regional semifinal, Collinsville got a brace (two goals) from Evy Hood, while Jordan Gary and Sarah Henze also found the back of the net in helping the Kahoks advance over visiting Belleville East at Kahok Stadium.

Megan Jeremias and Maria Voss had assists for the Kahoks, while Sydney Sommer had four saves in goal.

Collinsville is now 11-7-0, and move on to the regional final at Edwardsville Friday evening. The Lancers ended their season 7-9-1.

SOFTBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS

EDWARDSVILLE 13, GRANITE CITY 0: Edwardsville scored seven runs in the first and six more in the second in going on to a Class 4A regional win over Granite City at the Edwardsville Sports Complex.

Avery Hamilton led the Tigers with two hits and four RBIs, while Abby Hall had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs, Ryleigh Owens and Sam Sanders each had two hits, Brooke Tolle hit a two-run homer and Lexi Gorniak had a RBI.

Brooke Donohue, Rileigh Hayes and Jasmine Turner all had hits for the Warriors.

Tolle struck out five for Edwardsville in the circle, while Owens fanned two.

O'FALLON 12, ALTON 2: A six-run fifth inning helped O'Fallon to the IHSA Class 4A regional win over hosts Alton.

Lynna Fisher had two hits and an RBI for the Redbirds, while Shelby Kulp and Resse Plont had the only other hits and Alyson Haegele had the other RBI.

Haegele struck out three in the circle for Alton, while Emma Kiger fanned one.

The Panthers are now 8-14 and move on to the regional final Thursday at Edwardsville. The Redbirds end their season 14-12.

JERSEY 5, TRIAD 2: In a Class 3A regional semifinal at Triad's park, Jersey scored three runs in the third in going on to a win over the Knights.

Claire Beemer had a hit and two RBIs for the Panthers, while Michelle Maag and Kari Krueger each had a hit and drove in a run.

Shelby Koenig had another complete game for Jersey, striking out five.

The Panthers improve to 18-9 and go on to the regional final against Highland. Triad concludes their season at 16-10.

COLLINSVLLE 11, BELLEVILLE WEST 2: In a Class 4A regional semifinal, Collinsville eliminated Belleville West at home.

Brylee Anderton had two hits and an RBI for the Kahoks, while Riley Doyle had two hits, Katie Bardwell drove home a pair of runs and both Kandra Butcher and Brianna Wellen had RBIs.

Butcher went all the way in the circle for Collinsville, fanning five.

The Kahoks are now 17-12 and play against Belleville East, a 5-0 winner over Quincy in the other semifinal, in the regional final Thursday afternoon at East. The Maroons are eliminated with a 12-13 mark.

In other playoff games played on Wednesday, in Class 1A, Waterloo Gibault Catholic eliminated Metro-East Lutheran 7-3, Valmeyer defeated Dupo 15-0 and Okawville eliminated Bunker Hill 17-0. In Class 2A, Vandalia defeated Roxana 5-3 and Greenville eliminated East Alton-Wood River 15-1.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

