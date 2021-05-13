WEDNESDAY, MAY 12 SPORTS ROUNDUP

SOFTBALL

ALTON 7, GRANITE CITY 0: Alton scored all of its runs in the sixth in going on to the win at George Sykes Field in Wilson Park in Granite.

Lynna Fisher, Darcie Flanigan and Lauren O'Neill all had two hits and a RBI for the Redbirds, while Emma Kiger had two hits and both Shelby Kulp and Alissa Sauls drove in runs.

Rileigh Hayes and Jasmine Tuner had the hits for the Warriors, while Tuner went all the way in the circle, striking out two.

Kiger also went all the way for Alton, striking out eight.

The Redbirds advance to 7-6, while Granite slips to 0-10.

EDWARDSVILLE 2, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1: Southwestern broke up a tight pitchers dual with a run in the bottom of the sixth, but Lexi Gorniak's RBI double scored the winning run as Edwardsville won a close affair at Southwestern.

Avery Hamilton also had a hit and RBI in the seventh for the Tigers, while Brooke Tolle, Lexie Griffin and Jayna Connoyer also had hits on the day.

Megan Bailey had two hits and the Piasa Birds' only RBI on the day in the sixth, while Blythe Roloff also had two hits and both Bri Roloff and Ashlynn Huber also had hits.

Hamilton tossed a complete game for Edwardsville, striking out six, while Sydney Baumgartner followed suit for Southwestern, going all the way and striking out one.

The Tigers are now 12-2 while the Birds go to 10-4.

HIGHLAND 1, JERSEY 0: Highland scored the game's only run in the home half of the sixth to get the MVC win over Jersey at Highland's park.

Shelby Koenig and Michelle Maag had the Panthers' only two hits in the game, while Koenig went all the way in the circle, scattering eight hits and fanning three.

The Bulldogs go to 12-0, while Jersey is now 8-5.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, HARDIN CALHOUN 1: Marquette scored three time in both the second and fourth in going on to the win over Calhoun at Gordon Moore Park.

Kiley Beth Kirchner and Hayley Porter both had two hits and two RBIs for the Explorers, while Lauren Lenihan had two hits and drove in a run and Abby Sullivan also drove in two runs.

Lenihan tossed another complete game in the circle, allowing one run on three hits while striking out 13.

Marquette improves to 14-4, while the Warriors are now 6-4.

STAUNTON-MT. OLIVE 20, BUNKER HILL 0: A 12-run second inning was the highlight for Staunton-Mt. Olive in their win at home over Bunker Hill.

Evin Frank had four hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Savannah Billings had three hits, including a home run, and six RBIs, Koral Keehner had three hits and two RBIs, Annaliese Best and Whitney Weller both had three hits and drove in a run, Taylor Nolan had a home run in her two hit, four RBI day, MacKenzie Wofford had two hits and a pair of RBIs, Hannah Dustman came up with two hits and a RBI and Taylor Seelbach also drove in a run.

Billings threw a complete game, allowing one hit and striking out 10 Minutemaid batters.

The Bulldogs are now 8-4 for the season.

TRIAD 9, CIVIC MEMORIAL 5: A four run sixth inning helped Triad go on to the MVC win at home over CM.

Malorey Kessinger had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Ella Moore and Layla Moore each drove in a pair of runs and Sami Hartoin also had a RBI.

Kelbie Zupan had three hits and a RBI for the Eagles, while McKayla Collman had two hits and two RBIs and Braylen Cox also had a RBI.

Kessinger went all the way in the circle for Triad, striking out seven, while Ally Hallstead fanned three for CM.

The Knights are now 10-5, while the Eagles go to 1-13.

BASEBALL

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 10, GRANITE CITY 1: Mater Dei broke open the game with a seven run fourth inning to win over Granite at Babe Champion Field.

Alec Bonvicino had a hit and the Warriors' only RBI, while Alex Wright and Brennan Cochran had the only other hits on the day.

Caden Hibbits struck out a pair of batters on the mound for Granite City.

The Knights are now 6-5, while the Warriors fall to 8-8.

JERSEY 8, CIVIC MEMORIAL 2: Jersey jumped to a 5-1 lead after two innings in going on to a Mississippi Valley Conference win over CM at the JCHS Sports Complex.

Blake Carey had two hits and a RBI for the Panthers, while Ian Sullivan, Alex Coffman and Nishal Baddela all had two hits, Clark Norris drove home a pair of runs and Call Gorman, C.J. Brunaugh and Trenton Decker each drove in a run.

Braden Arview had two hits for the Eagles, while Ian Heflin, Brendon Smith and Nick Williams also had base hits.

Sam Larner tossed a complete game for Jersey, fanning five.

The Panthers are now 7-8, while CM falls to 11-5.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 13, RED BUD 1: McGivney scored six runs in the second inning and five more in the fifth en route to their win at Red Bud.

Gabe Smith had three hits and four RBIs for the Griffins, with both A.J. Sutberry and Austin Callovini had two hits and two RBIs each, Jacob McKee had two hits and drove in a run and Daniel Gierer had a pair of RBIs.

Drew Sowerwine went all the way for McGivney, giving up a run on three hits, walking one and striking out nine.

The Griffins go to 14-4, while the Musketeers fall to 3-8.

TRIAD 6, WATERLOO 0: Triad scored twice in the first, once in the fifth and three times in the sixth to gain the home MVC win over Waterloo.

Jake Radosevich had three hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while John Rea had two hits and drove home a run, Brady Twyman had two hits and Frank Derner also had a RBI.

Connor Bain threw a no-hitter on the mound, striking out nine while walking one.

Triad is now 14-5, while the Bulldogs are 4-13.

GILLESPIE 4, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1: Gillespie jumped to a 3-1 lead in the home half of the third, then added an insurance run in the sixth in going on to the win over visiting Marquette.

Matt Lehr's RBI triple in the top of the third was the only Explorer hit, while both Nolan Rea and Sean Mitchell both fanned two Miner batters while on the mound.

Marquette is now 3-14 on the year.

BELLEVILLE WEST 8, ROXANA 0: West scored in five of the seven innings in going on to the shutout win at Roxana City Park.

Austin Martin, Gavin Huffman, Braeden Wells and Connor House all had hits for the Shells, while Wells and Ty Renaud both struck out three on the mound.

The Maroons improve to 11-6, while Roxana is now 7-7.

ALTON 11, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 8: Alton went out to a 7-0 lead after two innings, but Althoff scored four times in the third and tied the game 8-8 in the sixth before the Redbirds scored three times in the bottom of the inning to take the win at Redbird Field.

Ben Bernaix and Owen Dunham both drove home two runs for Alton, while five different players all had a single RBI.

Ian Barnard and Lawson Bruce both struck out a pair of batters while on the mound.

The Redbirds are now 9-7, while the Crusaders drop to 5-7.

