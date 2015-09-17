GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

LITCHFIELD 25-16-25, ROXANA 23-25-18: Roxana traveled to Litchfield for a South Central Conference match Wednesday and fell to the Purple Panthers 25-23, 16-25, 25-18.

Niah Bevolo had 12 assists, three kills and four digs for the Shells, who fell to 5-11 overall. Brittany Alexander had five service points and four assists; Taylor Westfall five kills; Braeden Lackey six kills and six digs; Kara Meyer three kills and seven digs; Taylor Jackson three kills; Abby Palen 12 points from serve, three aces and three digs; and Keely Reardon seven digs.

Next up for Roxana is a road match at Carlinville Tuesday evening.

WATERLOO GIBAULT 25-25, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 12-11: Metro East Lutheran's losing streak hit eight in a row as Waterloo Gibault swept the Knights 25-12, 25-11 in a non-conference match in Waterloo Wednesday evening.

Courtney Fenelon had eight kills for the Knights, who fell to 2-10 on the year. Lydia Flaherty had 10 assists, while Danielle Timmerman added nine digs.

MEL hosts Litchfield in a 7 p.m. Monday match.

BOYS SOCCER

ALTON 1, McCLUER 0: Nick Hatfield had the only goal of the match as Alton defeat McCluer 1-0 Wednesday in the McCluer Tournament in north St. Louis County.

Skylar Funk got the assist on the Hatfield goal; Devin Colley recorded the clean sheet for the Redbirds, who went to 6-2-2 on the season with their fourth straight win.

The Redbirds will face Hazelwood Central Friday in the tournament.

HILLSBORO 2, ROXANA 1: A second-half goal forced extra time, but Hillsboro scored in the second half of extra time to down Roxana 2-1 at Wood River Soccer Park Wednesday.

The Shells fell to 3-5-1 on the season and hosts Piasa Southwestern Thursday.

BOYS GOLF

CM WINS QUADRANGULAR: Alec Hillard's 1-under 35 paced Civic Memorial to a win in a quadrangular meet at Staunton's par-36 Timber Lakes course Wednesday.

The Eagles fired a team 167 to get by the host Bulldogs, who shot 179. Metro East Lutheran was third at 180 and Roxana fourth at 181.

Will Spencer carded a 7-over 43 for the Eagles (13-2), with Parker Calvin shooting a 8-over 44 and Jake Sconce at 9-over 45.

MEL's Jordan Brown fired an even-par 36 for the Knights, with Kyle Luketich of Staunton shooting 3-over 39 and Roxana's Scott Anderson carding a 1-over 37.

GRANITE CITY 166, ALTON 180: Gavin Grote and David Keel each had 4-over 40s to share medalist honors as Granite City downed Alton 166-180 in a Southwestern Conference meet at par-36 Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton Wednesday.

Riley Brown added a 6-over 42 and Brandon Merz and Drew Wielgus each having 8-over 44s.

Sam Ballard's 7-over 43 led the Redbirds, who also had scores of 8-over 44 from Ryan Boyd, 10-over 46 from Matt Moore and 11-over 47 from Max Hunter.

Both teams will be in the Panther Invitational Friday at O'Fallon's Tamarack Country Club.

GIRLS GOLF

BELLEVILLE EAST 185, ALTON 196: Annie Maynard led Alton with a 8-over 44, but Belleville East got a 7-over 43 from Daphne Lane for medalist honors as the Lancers handed the Redbirds a 185-196 loss at par-36 Rolling Hills Golf Club Wednesday.

“We continue to fight, work hard and improve,” said Redbird coach Carey Cappel. “I challenge them every day and we set new goals for each match; they continue to respond.”

Morgan Bemis had a 9-over 45 for Alton, who also got a 50 from Addison Gregory and a 57 from Jenna Fleming.

The Lancers had rounds of 46 from Collette Thro and Ellie Munie and 50 from Alissa Donato.

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

TRIAD BOYS, GIRLS SWEEP COLLINSVILLE: Granite City's Will O'Keefe covered the course in 17:02 as Triad swept both team tiles in the Kahok Invitatonal cross-country meet Wednesday.

The Knights won the boys race with 37 points, followed by the Kahoks with 40, the Warriors with 48 and Greenville with 107.

The Warriors' Jake Roustio finished seventh in 18:55 and Kariem Ali 10th in 19:06; Granite City's Kori Nesbit finished third in the girls race in a time of 22:04. The Knight girls defeated the Kahoks 20-37 for the team title.

GIRLS TENNIS

BELLEVILLE EAST 9, ALTON 0: Only one match went to a third-set tiebreak as Belleville East blanked Alton 9-0 in a Southwestern Conference meet in Belleville Wednesday.

The Redbirds fell to 4-6 on the year.

