GIRLS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 56. ROXANA 35

Calhoun broke open a close game in the fourth quarter and won going away over Roxana at Ringhausen Gym.

The Warriors led after the first quarter 5-4, but the Shells came back to tie the game at 17-17 at the half. Calhoun then took back the lead in the third, going up 32-31, then outscored Roxana 14-4 in the final quarter to gain the win.

Audrey Gilman led the Warriors with 20 points, while Kate Zipprich scored 14 points, Sadie Kiel had 10 points, Bralyn Lammy and Claire Hagen had four points each and Kiera Sievers and Stella Gress both scored two points apiece.

The Shells were led by Kinsley Mouser's 17 points, while Ava Strohmeier came up with 11 points, Abby Gehrs had four points, Aubrey Wiegand scored two points and Laynie Gehrs had a single point.

Calhoun/Brussels is now 2-1, while Roxana goes to 4-2.

TRIAD 56, CAHOKIA 35

Triad outscored Cahokia 42-21 over the last three quarters, shutting out the Comanches in the third quarter, en route to a win at Rich Mason Gym.

The two teams were tied at the end of the first quarter 14-14, with the Knights taking a halftime lead of 31-19, extending it to 54-19 after three quarters, with the Comanches outscoring Triad in the final quarter 16-2.

Savannah Hildebrand led the Knights with 19 points, with Delaney Hess adding 18 points, Makenna Witham had eight points, Erica Boyce hit for seven points and both Lexi Metcalf and Katie Watts had two points each.

Triad is now 4-2 on the season, while Cahokia goes to 1-4.

BOYS BASKETBALL

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 62, PLEASANT HILL 39

In a game played Tuesday night at the North Greene gym, the host Spartans got off to an early lead and expanded on it throughout the game to take a win over visiting Pleasant Hill in a WIVC game.

North Greene led all the way through, with advantages of 14-11, 38-21 and 55-31 after the first three quarters, with the Wolves outscoring the Spartans in the fourth quarter 8-7.

Luke Farris led North Greene with 25 points, while Jacob Hinsey came up with nine points, Ethan Clark had seven points, J. Groben scored six points, Garrett Hazelwonder had five points, both Q. Campbell and Brody Berry had four points each and C. Shahan hit for two points.

The Spartans are now 1-3 after Wednesday's game, while Pleasant Hill goes to 0-2.

SPRINGFIELD LANPHIER 74, JERSEY 49

BUNKER HILL 44, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 43

MVCHA HOCKEY

In recent Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association games, two games played on Monday had Columbia winning over Freeburg/Waterloo 3-2, while O'Fallon defeated Highland 12-1.

On Tuesday at East Alton Ice Arena, Triad defeated Bethalto 6-5, while Freeburg/Waterloo won over East Alton-Wood River 5-1.

Two games scheduled for the McKendree Rec-Plex in O'Fallon - Alton vs. O'Fallon and Columbia vs. Collinsville - were postponed due to technical difficulties with the ice surface inside the rink. The games will be rescheduled by the MVCHA, but make-up dates have yet to be announced.

