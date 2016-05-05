BASEBALL

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 20, EAST ST. LOUIS 4 (4.5 INNINGS): Five Metro East Lutheran hitters had doubles as the Knights routed East St. Louis 20-4 in four-and-a-half innings at Martin Luther Field in Edwardsville Wednesday.

Noah Coddington was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three RBIs for MEL; Jordan Brown was 1-for-1 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, Chase Langendorf 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Paul Kubicek 1-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Jake Jump 1-for-1 with a double and RBI, Reed Harmon 1-for-2 with a RBI and three runs scored, Eli Jacobs 4-for-4 with five RBIs and two runs scored, Corby Johanpeter 1-for-2 with a RBI and run scored, John Hubbard 1-for-4 with three RBIs and two runs scored and Jake Ley a run scored.

Langendorf went the distance for the win, conceding three earned runs on four hits with 10 strikeouts.

WATERLOO 8, JERSEY 7: Waterloo held off a furious Jersey seventh-inning rally to take the driver's seat of the Mississippi Valley Conference race with an 8-7 win over the Panthers in Jerseyville Wednesday.

The Bulldogs scored three in the third and five in the fifth to take control of the game after the Panthers grabbed a 1-0 first-inning lead; Cole Kaliping had four RBIs for the Bulldogs, who improved to 17-4 overall, 7-0 in the MVC with three games to go. Jersey fell to 15-9 overall, 5-2 in the league.

HIGHLAND 7, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Highland scored twice in the third and broke the game open with five in the fourth as the Bulldogs handed Civic Memorial their second loss in a row, Highland dealing the Eagles a 7-1 loss at Bethalto Sports Complex Wednesday.

CM dropped to 15-12-1 overall, 3-3 in the MVC, four games behind league-leading Waterloo; defending IHSA Class 3A champion Highland went to 10-13 overall, 3-4 in the league.

Corey Price had two hits for the Eagles; Jack Walker was charged with the loss, going three innings on the mound, giving up two earned runs on three hits while dismissing five on strikeouts.

STAUNTON 2, ROXANA 0: Austin Gusewelle held Roxana to three hits and struck out 10 as Staunton took a big 2-0 South Central Conference win over the Shells in Staunton Wednesday.

The win was the Bulldogs' 11th on the trot and put them at 17-7 overall, 7-1 in the SCC; the Shells fell to 10-17 overall and a game behind Staunton at 6-2 in the league. A win at Vandalia Monday will clinch no worse than a tie for the SCC title for the Bulldogs.

Zach Golenor (with a double), Trace Gentry and Blake Vandiver had hits for the Shells; Tanner Davis took the loss, going the distance and giving up two runs (both earned) on six hits while striking out six.

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 16, CARLINVILLE 4 (6 INNINGS): Luke Wells struck out eight over six innings as East Alton-Wood River defeated Carlinville 16-4 Wednesday, taking their record to 12-15 on the year.

Wells and Blake Marks had three hits each for the Oilers, with Marks driving in four runs; Christian Huner and Blake Weishaupt each had two hits and two RBIs for EAWR.

COLLINSVILLE 9, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Collinsville's Parker Marchbanks held Piasa Southwestern to four hits and five errors didn't help the Piasa Birds in a 9-0 Kahok win at Collinsville's Arthur Fletcher Field Wednesday.

The Birds fell to 17-9 while the Kahoks went to 13-11. Collin Baumgartner was charged with the loss for Southwestern, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while fanning four in four innings of work.

BUNKER HILL 8, NORTH MAC 3: Bunker Hill defeated North Mac in a non-conference game Wednesday.

The Minutemen went to 8-8 on the year with the win.

SOFTBALL

ROXANA 16, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5 (5 INNINGS): Phoebe Booher gave up two earned runs on six hits while striking out five as Roxana (10-19) defeated Marquette Catholic 16-5 in five innings in a non-conference game at Gordon Moore Park Wednesday.

Booher helped herself with a grand slam homer and five RBIs on a 1-for-3 day at the plate; Abby Stahlhut was 4-for-5 with a double, RBI and three runs scored, with Olivia Stangler 2-for-4 with a triple, RBI and two runs scored, Kaylee Stamper 3-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored, Alexis Counts 2-for-3 with a double, three RBIs and two runs scored, Abby Palen 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored and Lindsay Scroggins 1-for-3.

Grace Frost was 2-for-3 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored for the Explorers (5-14), with Emma Taylor 2-for-3 with a triple and three runs scored and Cayli Shinstock and Johnna Harshbarger 1-for-3 each. Shinstock conceded 13 earned runs on 17 hits while fanning one.

CARLINVILLE 6, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: Carlinville scored twice each in the first, second and fifth innings en route to a 6-3 non-conference win over East Alton-Wood River in Carlinville Wednesday.

Heather Martin was 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored for the Oilers (12-15); Courtney Beneke was 1-for-3 with a double, Haley Shewmake 1-for-2 with a run scored, Peyton Young 2-for-4, Carly Campbell 1-for-3 and Kate Booten a run scored.

Article continues after sponsor message

Morgan Moxey took the loss, giving up five earned runs on nine hits while fanning five.

HIGHLAND 13, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3 (6 INNINGS): Highland got to a 10-3 lead on Civic Memorial through three innings and took a 13-3, six-inning Mississippi Valley Conference win over the Eagles in Highland Wednesday.

The Bulldogs went to 14-5 overall, 5-1 in the MVC; the Eagles fell to 9-10, 1-5 in the league.

Kaylee Klaustermeier and Jenna Parmentier each had RBIs for CM. Kaitlynn Wrenn took the loss.

WATERLOO 3, JERSEY 2: Waterloo came back from 2-1 down to Jersey and scored in the fifth to take a 3-2 Mississippi Valley Conference win over the Panthers in Waterloo Wednesday.

The Panthers remained one win short of tying the school record for most wins in a season, standing at 17-6 overall, 4-3 in the MVC; they have lost three of their last four league contests. The Bulldogs went to 10-13 overall, 3-3 in the MVC.

Ashton Tewell took the loss, giving up three runs on seven hits while fanning three; Maggie Collins had two hits tor the Panthers while Peyton Tisdale had two RBIs.

GILLESPIE 11, CARROLLTON 0 (6 INNINGS): Addison Bryant tossed a six-inning no-hitter at Carrollton as Gillespie downed the Hawks 11-0 in Carrollton Wednesday.

The Miners (24-3) took a 5-0 lead through two innings and Bryant struck out 15 for the win. Ellie Sturgeon took the loss for the Hawks (15-8).

LEBANON 10, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 5: Claire Cunningham and Sami Kasting had three hits each as Metro East Lutheran dropped a 10-5 decision to Lebanon in Lebanon Wednesday.

Kastilla Maine had two RBIs for the Knights (4-17); Cierra Frields was charged with the loss.

GIRLS SOCCER

EDWARDSVILLE 3, ROCHESTER 2: A 64th-minute goal by Megan Bowman – her first goal as a member of the varsity – gave Edwardsville a 3-2 win over defending IHSA Class 1A state champion Rochester Wednesday evening at Tiger Stadium.

The Tigers won their 12th straight match to go to 15-2-1 on the season; the Rockets fell to 16-2-1 on the year.

Ashlin West opened the scoring on a 33rd-minute goal off an assist from Paitlyn Schneider; after the Rockets drew level, Jane Ann Crabtree found her sister Abby with a ball that split the Rochester defense; Abby Crabtree put the ball away for a 2-1 Tiger lead in the 50th minute, leading to Bowman scoring what turned out to be the winning goal. Rochester scored in the 72nd minute to draw close, but could not equalize the match.

The Tigers host Granite City at 6:45 p.m. Monday in a makeup of a match that was recently rained out.

GILLESPIE 4, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: Kara Crutchley scored all three East Alton-Wood River goals, but Gillespie took a 4-3 win over the Oilers at Wood River Soccer Park Wednesday.

The Oilers dropped to 3-13-1 on the year with the loss; Becca Richards had six saves for EAWR and Shelby Yarborough had an assist.

The Oilers host Metro East Lutheran at 1 p.m. Saturday in the opening round of the IHSA Class 1A Marquette Catholic Regional.

BOYS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 8, O'FALLON 1: Edwardsville remained unbeaten in Southwestern Conference dual matches as the Tigers dropped only one match in an 8-1 league win over O'Fallon at the EHS Tennis Complex Wednesday.

Zach Trimpe and Alex Gray won in their top-seeded singles flights, with Seth Lipe, Erik Weller and Carson Ware also taking wins in singles. The teams of Trimpe/Gray, Weller/Luke Motley and Ware/Lipe all won doubles play.

The Tigers moved to 19-5 overall, 5-0 in the SWC; the Panthers dropped to 14-4 overall, 3-1 in the league. The Tigers head back to Chicagoland Friday and Saturday for the Naper Valley Invitational tournament.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, WATERLOO 1: Marquette Catholic won all six singles flights in straight sets as the Explorers defeated Waterloo 8-1 Wednesday.

John Claywell, Nick Berkenbile, Daniel McCluskey, Joe Segneri, Peter Wendle and Nick McCune all won their singles flights; the doubles teams of Claywell/Berkenbile and McCluskey/Nathan Walters took wins in their matches.

More like this: