WEDNESDAY

GIRLS SOCCER

2018 METRO GIRLS CUP

ADIDAS BRACKET – GROUP B

COLUMBIA 3, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Two first-half goals send Columbia to a 3-0 win over Marquette Catholic in a Group B match of the Metro Girls Cup's Adidas Bracket Wednesday evening. The Explorers fell to 1-1-0 on the year while the Eagles improved to 2-0-0.

The Explorers wrap up group play with a 7:30 p.m. Friday match against Trenton Wesclin at Edwardsville's Tiger Stadium.

PUMA BRACKET – GROUP B

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 0: Morgan Wilson and Tori Standefer each scored twice as Civic Memorial opened Group B play of the Metro Girls Cup's Puma Bracket with an 8-0 win over McGivney Catholic at Belleville West Wednesday night. The Eagles opened at 1-0-0 on the year, while the Griffins started at 0-1-0.

Anna Hall, Azia Ray, Kourtland Tyus and Addi Callies also goaled for the Eagles in the win.

ADIDAS BRACKET – GROUP A

ROXANA 3, MASCOUTAH 0: Emma Lucas scored twice for Roxana as the Shells threw a 3-0 shutout on Mascoutah in an Adidas Bracket Group A match in the Metro Girls Cup tournament in Belleville Wednesday evening. The win put the Shells at 1-0-1 on the year, while the Indians fell to 0-2.

Abby Kurth had the other goal for Roxana, with Macie Lucas contributing two assists and Makinley Arnold the other. Braeden Lackey turned back five Indian shots in recording the clean sheet. Next up for the Shells is a 5:30 p.m. match this evening against Belleville Althoff at Althoff.

In other tournament matches Wednesday, Belleville East defeated Rochester 4-3 in the Nike Bracket; Belleville West blanked Springfield 3-0 in the Nike Bracket; Trenton Wesclin turned back Waterloo Gibault 2-1 in the Adidas Bracket; and Belleville Althoff downed O'Fallon 4-1 in the Adidas Bracket. The tournament runs through Saturday.

Article continues after sponsor message

BASEBALL

JERSEY 7, GILLESPIE 2: Jersey scored two runs each in the third, fourth and fifth innings en route to a season-opening 7-2 win over Gillespie on the road Wednesday.

Colin Carey was 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored for the Panthers, with Ronnie Gullander going 3-for-4 with two runs scored and Jacob Brady 2-for-3 with an RBI. Ryan Johnes was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI and Logan Simpson was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored; Brett Tuttle was 1-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Jersey. Johnes got the win, going six innings and striking out seven while giving up two earned runs.

The Panthers host Roxana and Waterloo Gibault in a three-team cluster at Ken Schell Field Saturday, Jersey meeting Roxana at 10 a.m. and Gibault at 2 p.m.

EFFINGHAM 12, TRIAD 2: A six-run top of the second was the difference as Effingham defeated Triad 12-2 in Troy Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.

Chase Bertlesman, Hunter Boyd and Zach Kraabel had hits on the day for the Knights, with Bertlesman having an RBI and Kraabel a double and run scored; Nick Beeler had Triad's other RBI and Josh Messenbrink the other run scored. Kraabel took the loss for the Knights, who were scheduled to meet Mount Zion at O'Fallon's Blazier Field Thursday afternoon. Triad will take on Normal West in O'Fallon at 1 p.m. Friday and host Marquette Catholic at 11 a.m. Saturday.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5, GRANITE CITY 0: Megan Schorman struck out 13 as she no-hit Granite City in Marquette Catholic's 5-0 season-opening win over the Warriors at George Sykes Field in Granite City's Wilson Park Wednesday.

Emma Nicholson led the Explorers with a 2-for-3 day with a run scored; Kyra Green was 1-for-3 with a triple and run scored, Taylor Whitehead 1-for-3 with a RBI, Tess Eberlin two RBIs and Murphy Youngblood a run scored. Morgan Tanksley took the loss for GCHS, conceding five runs (four earned) on five hits while fanning five.

The Explorers next meet up with Litchfield at Gordon Moore Park at 4:30 p.m. Friday, while the Warriors head to Red Bud for a 4:30 p.m. Monday contest.

CARROLLTON 6, BUNKER HILL 4: Hannah Rhodes went the distance, fanning seven, as Carrollton defeated Bunker Hill 6-4 in Bunker Hill Wednesday.

Cameryn Varble and Marley Mullinik both doubled and drove in two runs each for the Hawks in the win; Katie Heath contributed a triple on the day, while the Minutemaids got a homer from Mallory Schwegel and two hits each from Josie Manar, Grace Kiffmeyer and Ashley Dey. Sydney Gresham took the loss for B-Hill.

The Hawks were scheduled to travel to Carlinville Thursday before hosting East Alton-Wood River at 10 a.m. Saturday; the Maids were scheduled to host Dupo this afternoon before traveling to Civic Memorial for a 4:15 p.m. Friday game.

More like this: