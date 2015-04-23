Wednesday scoreboard
WEDNESDAY'S SCORES
BASEBALL
Edwardsville 10, Centralia 0 (5 Innings)
Highland 5, Jersey 4
Roxana 3, Staunton 0
Piasa Southwestern 3, Carlinville 0
CBC 11, Granite City 4
Breese Mater Dei 8, Collinsville 1
Saint Louis U. High 5, Belleville West 4
Waterloo 5, Mascoutah 4
Waterloo Gibault 9, Belleville East 4
SOFTBALL
Marquette 11, Hillsboro 0 (4.5 Innings)
Alton 18, Cahokia 0 (5 Innings)
Gillespie 10, Metro-East Lutheran 0 (4.5 Innings)
Highland 5, Jersey 2
Staunton 8, Roxana 6
Triad 12, Civic Memorial 1
Hardin-Calhoun 12, Brussels 2
Collinsville 20, Waterloo Gibault 3
Belleville East 16, Freeburg 3
Belleville West 17, Belleville Althoff 3
GIRLS SOCCER
Metro-East Lutheran 2, East Alton-Wood River 1
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Edwardsville 25-25, St. Dominic 15-20
BOYS TENNIS
Alton 5, Chaminade 4
Edwardsville 9, Collinsville 0
Edwardsville 12, Civic Memorial 0
2015 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
Central Semifinal: St. Louis 6, Minnesota 1 (Series tied 2-2)
Atlantic Semifinal: Ottawa 1, Montreal 0 (Canadiens lead series 3-1)
Metropolitan Semifinal: NY Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 1 (Rangers lead series 3-1)
Pacific Semifinal: Anaheim 5, Winnipeg 2 (Ducks win series 4-0)
2015 NBA PLAYOFFS
East 1st Round: Atlanta 96, Brooklyn 91 (Hawks lead series 2-0)
West 1st Round: Memphis 92, Portland 82 (Grizzlies lead series 2-0)
West 1st Round: San Antonio 111, LA Cli
