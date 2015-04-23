WEDNESDAY'S SCORES

BASEBALL

Edwardsville 10, Centralia 0 (5 Innings)

Highland 5, Jersey 4

Roxana 3, Staunton 0

Piasa Southwestern 3, Carlinville 0

CBC 11, Granite City 4

Breese Mater Dei 8, Collinsville 1

Saint Louis U. High 5, Belleville West 4

Waterloo 5, Mascoutah 4

Waterloo Gibault 9, Belleville East 4

 

SOFTBALL

Marquette 11, Hillsboro 0 (4.5 Innings)

Alton 18, Cahokia 0 (5 Innings)

Gillespie 10, Metro-East Lutheran 0 (4.5 Innings)

Highland 5, Jersey 2

Staunton 8, Roxana 6

Triad 12, Civic Memorial 1

Hardin-Calhoun 12, Brussels 2

Collinsville 20, Waterloo Gibault 3

Belleville East 16, Freeburg 3

Belleville West 17, Belleville Althoff 3

 

GIRLS SOCCER

Metro-East Lutheran 2, East Alton-Wood River 1

 

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Edwardsville 25-25, St. Dominic 15-20

 

BOYS TENNIS

Alton 5, Chaminade 4

Edwardsville 9, Collinsville 0

Edwardsville 12, Civic Memorial 0

 

2015 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

Central Semifinal: St. Louis 6, Minnesota 1 (Series tied 2-2)

Atlantic Semifinal: Ottawa 1, Montreal 0 (Canadiens lead series 3-1)

Metropolitan Semifinal: NY Rangers 3, Pittsburgh 1 (Rangers lead series 3-1)

Pacific Semifinal: Anaheim 5, Winnipeg 2 (Ducks win series 4-0)

 

2015 NBA PLAYOFFS

East 1st Round: Atlanta 96, Brooklyn 91 (Hawks lead series 2-0)

West 1st Round: Memphis 92, Portland 82 (Grizzlies lead series 2-0)

