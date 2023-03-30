WEDNESDAY, MARCH 29 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL

CARLINVILLE 12, PAWNEE 7

After Carlinville gave up the first run in the opening inning, the Cavaliers outscored Pawnee 12-6 to take the win over the Indians.

Dane Boatman and Henry Kufa both had two hits and two RBIs for Carlinville, while Connor Struther had two hits and a RBI, both Zach Reels and Ryenn Hart had a hit and drove in two runs and both Liam Tieman and Sam Quarton each had a hit.

Tieman struck out six while on the mound, with Quarton fanning three and both Kufa and Kolton Costello striking out two.

The Cavies are now 4-0, while Pawnee goes to 2-4.

TRIAD 4, MURPHYSBORO 0

Triad scored a run in the second and put it away with three in the sixth to take the win over visiting Murphysboro..

Brady Coon had two hits for the Knights, while Wyatt Bugger had a hit and RBI, Danny Becker had a hit and Wyatt Suter drove home a run.

Nic Funk struck out five on the mound, with Owen Droy fanning two.

Triad is now 5-2, while the Red Devils go to 3-2.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 14, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0

Mater Dei scored four runs in the first, second and fourth innings in going on to the win at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Trent Heflin came up with the Eagles' only hit of the day, while Justin Banovs struck out two and August Frankford fanned one.

The Knights are now 3-2, while CM goes to 3-3.

HARDIN CALHOUN 5, STAUNTON 4

After trailing 3-2 at the end of the sixth, Calhoun outscored Staunton in the seventh 3-1 to take their first win of the season over Staunton.

Jack Webster had two hits and drove home two runs for the Warriors, while both August Squier and Cade Sievers had two hits apiece, Patrick Friedel had a hit and two RBIs, Drew Wallendorf and Davis Wilson each had a hit and Jack Zipprich had a RBI.

Carter Legendre had a pair of hits for the Bulldogs, while Cole Sternickle and Grant Neuhaus each had a hit and RBI and both Zander Machota and Matthew Overby had a hit each.

Both Connor Klocke and Sievers struck out one batter each for Calhoun, while Meyer fanned four for Staunton and Reese Bohlen struck out two.

The Warriors are now 1-7, while the Bulldogs drop to 5-1.

In other baseball games played on Wednesday, Whitfield of west St. Louis County defeated East St. Louis 15-0, Collinsville won over Granite City 10-0 and Roxana nipped Jersey 7-6.

SOFTBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 16, GRANITE CITY 8

Danika Chester helped her own cause with a four hit, four RBI day and also struck out four in throwing a complete game to take the win over Granite at their new on-campus softball park.

Avari Combes also had four hits and a RBI for the Eagles, while Lauren Hardy had two hits and five RBIs, Kaydence Harlan had two hits and drove in two runs, both Bella Thein and Bryleigh Ward had a hit and a RBI and Skylar Johnson also came up with a hit.

CM is now 5-1, while the Warriors go to 0-6.

HARDIN CALHOUN 12, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0

Calhoun scored three times in the first and nine more in the fourth in going on to the 10-run rule win over visiting EAWR.

Both Audrey Gilman and Anabel Eilerman had two hits and a RBI each for the Warriors, while Grace Ballard had a hit and drove home two runs, Lila Simon, Kiera Sievers and Lacy Pohlman all had a hit and RBI each, Gracie Klaas had a hit and Sadie Kiel drove in a pair of runs.

Carney Adams had the only hit of the day for the Oilers, while Jordan Ealey had one strikeout while in the circle. Gilman fanned eight while in the circle for Calhoun and Eilerman struck out two.

The Warriors are now 4-2, while EAWR goes to 3-3.

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUT ROCK LUTHERAN 8, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 5

COR scored four runs in the seventh to take the Gateway Metro Conference win over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Olivia Tinsley had two hits and three RBIs for the Explorers, while Alyssa Coles had a hit and RBI and Jalynn Dickson, Meredith Zigrang and Alayiah Misuraca all had hits.

The Silver Stallions are now 2-2, while Marquette goes to 0-2.

CARLINVILLE 9, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2

A six-run opening inning was enough to help give Carlinville the win over McGivney at Loveless Park.

Hannah Gibson had three hits and a RBI for the Cavaliers, while Hallie Gibson had two hits and drove in three runs, Braley Wiser had two hits, Addie Ruyle had a hit and two RBIs, Karly Tipps had a hit and also drove in a run, Kendall Maddox and Olivia Kunz had hits and both Isabella Tiburzi and Alyssa Carriker had RBIs.

Sarah Hyten had three hits for the Griffins, while Avery Grenzebach had two hits and two RBIs, Julia Behrmann had a pair of hits and both Alexis Bond and Alexa Jones also had hits.

Hallie Gibson struck out six for Carlinville, while Kali Robinson fanned three. Grenzebach went all the way in the circle for McGivney, fanning nine.

The Cavies are now 3-1, while the Griffins go to 1-2.

In other games on the day, Gillespie won at Triad 5-3 and Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated Collinsville 13-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

In the girls soccer fixtures on Wednesday, Columbia defeated East Alton-Wood River 15-0, Jersey won on the road at Piasa Southwestern 3-2 and second-half goals by Alton's Emily Baker and Belleville Althoff Catholic's Bree Birdsong canceled each other out as the Redbirds and Crusaders played to a 1-1 draw.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In boys volleyball action last night, Bayless of south St. Louis County defeated Granite City 25-13. 17-25, 25-20, while Alton won over Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-23, 25-23 and Whitfield of west St. Louis County defeated Father McGivney Catholic 25-19, 25-16, 19-25, 25-19. The result for the match between Waterloo Gibault Catholic at Collinsville was not available.

