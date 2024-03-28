WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27, 2024, SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL

ALTON 14, HAZELWOOD WEST 4: Alton scored five runs in the first, and three runs in both the third and sixth to take a 10-run rule win over Hazelwood West at Lloyd Hopkins Field at Gordon Moore Park.

Reid Murray had three hits and three RBIs for the Redbirds, while Carsen Bristow had three hits and a RBI. Logan Hickman struck out four while on the mound, with Alex Pilger fanning three.

Alton is now 6-2, while the Wildcats went to 2-4.

HIGHLAND 6, WHEATON-WARRENVILLE SOUTH 3: Highland scored three runs in the bottom of the first and went on to the win over South at Glik Park.

Both Chase Knebel and Garrin Stone had a hit and two RBIs, while Trey Koishor and Jake Ottensmeier had a hit each. Both Deklan Riggs and Cale Houchins both fanned one batter each for the Bulldogs.

Highland is now 5-0, while the Tigers go to 2-3.

COLLINSVILLE 13, GRANITE CITY 4: A five-run fourth and a three-run seventh en route to a win over Granite at Babe Champions Field.

Adam Bovinett had three hits and three RBIs for the Kahoks, while Carson Parrill had three hits and two RBIs. Kris Alcorn struck out eight on the mound, while both Blaine Martinez and Amari Berry fanned two each.

Luke Haddix had three hits and an RBI for the Warriors, while Luke Robles had two hits and a RBI. Nathan Hopper had five strikeouts on the mound, while Ryan Hayes struck out three, and Ethan Budde fanned one.

The Kahoks are now 3-5, while Granite City goes to 3-3.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, BREESE MATER DEI 7: CM scored three runs in the third, and held off a Mater Dei sixth-inning rally to take the win at Mater Dei.

Jacob Flowers had two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles, while Carter Braun had two hits, and both Kale Hawk and Noah Peterson had a hit and RBI each. Flowers also struck out two while on the mound, with Dane Godar fanned one.

CM is now 4-5, while the Knights slip to 0-3.

PAWNEE 10, CARLINVILLE 3: Pawnee came back from a 2-1 deficit to outscore Carlinville 9-1 in the final three innings for the win at Loveless Park.

Noah Byots had a hit and RBI for the Cavaliers, while Mason Wise had the only other hit, and Dom Alepra also drove home a run. Noah Convery struck out seven while on the mound, with Camden Naugle fanning two.

The Indians are now 6-2, while Carlinville goes to 0-6.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 11, CENTRALIA CHIRST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN 10: In a Gateway Metro Conference slugfest at Martin Luther Field, Metro-East scored twice in the fifth, once in the sixth, and three times in the seventh to take the win over COR.

Gage Trendley had four hits and three RBIs for the Knights, while Drake Luebbert had three hits and three RBIs, and also struck out three while on the mound.

The Knights are now 4-2, while the Silver Stallions fall to 3-6.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 5, O'FALLON 3: Alton scored twice in both the sixth and seventh innings to take a road win at O'Fallon's park.

Lauren O'Neill had three hits and two RBIs for the Redbirds, while Jordan Watsek had a pair of hits, and Morgan Plummer hit a solo homer. Grace Presley went all the way in the circle, striking out 15.

Alton is now 2-2, while the Panthers go to 0-7.

RED BUD 16, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Red Bud scored four runs in the first, then six times in both the second and fourth to take a 15-run rule win over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Alyssa Coles and Sofie Lamere had the only hits for the Explorers, while both Coles and Kennedy Eveans struck out one batter each.

The Musketeers are now 3-2, while Marquette is now 1-5.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 9, GRANITE CITY 0: CM scored one in the second, two in both the third and fifth, and four more in the sixth in taking the win over visiting Granite City at the Bethalo Sports Complex.

Avari Combes had three hits and three RBIs for the Eagles, while Bella Thein and Bryleigh Ward both had two hits and three RBIs, with Ward hitting a home run, and Lauren Hardy also had a pair of hits. Megan Griffith went all the way inside the circle, striking out eight.

Olivia Essington, Rachel Willaredt, and Cheyenne Gaddie had the Warriors' hits, while Christine Myers struck out six in the circle.

CM is now 4-4, while Granite goes to 2-7.

BREESE MATER DEI 9, COLLINSVILLE 1: Mater Dei scored twice in the first, four times in the fifth, and three more times in the sixth en route to a win over Collinsville at the Collinsville Sports Complex.

Katie Bardwell, Bailey Demick, Keagan Edwards, Faith Fairchild, Lilly Paarlberg, and Lexi Rafalowski had the hits for the Kahoks, while Marissa Thomas struck out five in the circle, with Ali Veiluf fanning four.

The Knights are now 8-4, while Collinsville goes to 1-7.

GILLESPIE 11, TRIAD 0: Gillespie scored five runs in the first, four in the second, and two in the third in going on to a 10-run rule win over visiting Triad.

Phoebe Feldman, Andie Green, and Addison Hagerty had the hits for the Knights, with Delaney Hess having the only strikeout inside the circle.

The Miners are now 6-1, while Triad slips to 5-5.

CARLINVILLE 22, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 5: Carlinville led off with eight runs in the first, then scored twice in the second, seven in the third, and five in the fourth in going on to a 15-run rule win over McGivney at Griffins Park.

Braley Wiser had four hits and three RBIs for the Cavaliers, while Addie Ruyle hit three home runs in driving home seven runs, and Kendal Maddox had three hits and four RBIs. Both Maddox and Halle Gibson struck out three inside the circle, with Piper Rives fanning one.

Morgan Zobrist had two hits for the Griffins, while Alexa Jones had a hit and RBI, Maddie Callovini came up with a hit, Jada Zumwalt had two RBIs, and Julia Behrmann also drove in a run. Zumwalt also struck out two while inside the circle.

Carlinville is now 7-2, while McGivney is now 1-4.

GIRLS SOCCER

JERSEY 9, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 0: Ella Smith scored a hat trick, Kaeln Drainer had a brace (two goals), and Annie Hansen, Belle Peuterbaugh, Maddie Hedger, and Alaina Laird also had goals as Jersey defeated Southwestern at home.

Hansen and Hedger had two assists each, while Grace Russell, Karley Deist, Chelsea King, Kendal Lacy and Maria Schroeder also assisted, and Lauren Lyons recorded the clean sheet in goal.

The Panthers are now 3-2-0, while the Piasa Birds go to 1-6-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3, BELLEVILLE WEST 1: Sofia Rossetto, Rachel Kretzer, and Elana Rybak all scored for McGivney, while Mira Alvers had the only assist in McGivney's win over West at Bob Goalby Field.

Peyton Ellis was the winning goalkeeper as the Griffins collected all three points.

McGivney is now 5-2-1, while the Maroons go to 1-2-0.

