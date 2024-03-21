EDWARDSVILLE 12, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 7

Edwardsville scored four runs in the third, and six more in the fifth to take a key road win at Southwestern.

The Piasa Birds jumped in front with three runs in the second, but the Tigers went up with their four-run third. Southwestern tied the game with a run in the fourth, but Edwardsville scored six times in the fifth, and once in both the sixth and seventh, while the Birds scored once in the fifth and twice in the seventh, but came up short.

Riley Nelson had two hits, including a homer, and six RBIs for the Tigers, while Grace Oertle had three hits, and Jillian Lane had two hits and two RBIs.

Ella Kadell had two hits and three RBIs for the Birds, while Sydney Valdes had two hits and an RBI.

Nelson struck out eight in the circle for Edwardsville, while Grace Strohbeck fanned three for Southwestern.

The Tigers are now 2-1, while the Birds go to 1-2.

FREEBURG 9, COLLINSVILLE 3

Freeburg started strong, and didn’t look back in winning their game at the Collinsville Sports Complex.

The Midges scored six runs in the second and three in the fourth, while the Kahoks scored single runs in the second, fourth, and sixth as Freeburg went on to win.

Faith Fairchild had two hits and an RBI for Collinsville, while Katie Barwell also had two hits. Marissa Thomas struck out two while in the circle, with Ali Vieluf fanning one.

Freeburg is now 6-0, with Collinsville falling to 103.

ROXANA 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 3

ALSO: SHELLS HOLD ON FOR CLOSE WIN OVER CM TO REMAIN UNDEFEATED

BELLEVILLE EAST 4, HIGHLAND 2

Bellville East scored a run in the seventh, and it proved to be the difference, as a Highland rally fell short as the Lancers won on the road.

East scored twice in the third, and had single runs in the fifth and seventh, while the Bulldogs scored their two runs in the bottom of the seventh, falling short of the Lancers.

Kaitlyn Wilson had a hit and both RBIs for Highland while Lucy Becker had the only other hit. Wilson also struck out three while in the circle,

East is now 3-2, while the Bulldogs are 2-1.

HARDIN CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 6, ALTON 1

Calhoun went out to an early lead, and were never headed as the Warriors won at home over Alton.

Calhoun scored three times in the first, then traded runs with the Redbirds in the fourth, and scored twice more in the sixth in going on to the win.

Anabel Eilerman had three hits and four RBIs for the Warriors, while Audrey Gilman had three hits and an RBI.

Laci Fischer, Josie Lanyut, and Savannah Russell had the only hits for the Redbirds, while Grace Presley struck out six in the circle. Katie Matthews fanned three for Calhoun.

The Warriors are now 2-0-1m while the Redbirds are 0-2.

COLUMBIA 11, MATER DEI 0

GILLESPIE 13, NOKOMIS 3

JERSEYVILLE 18, GREENFIELD 0

STAUNTON 11, DUPO 1

WATERLOO 8, O'FALLON 5

