ALTON 11, JERSEY 9

Alton scored four runs in both the second and fifth innings, to go on to a road win at Jersey.

The Redbirds scored once in the first and four more times in the second, but the Panthers tied the game with five in the third. Alton then scored twice in the fourth, while Jersey took the lead with three in the home half, with the Redbirds scoring four more times in the fifth to the Panthers; one, taking the win,

Deon Harrington had three hits and three RBIs for Alton, while Jack Puent had two hits and drove in two runs, and both Eli Lawrence and Austin Rathgeb had two hits and an RBI.

Easton Heafner led the Panthers with two hits and two RBIs, while John Paul Vogel had a pair of hits, and J.R. Wells drove in two runs.

Logan Hickman struck out three while on the mound for the Redbirds, with Will Frasier and Rathgeb fanning two each. Jordan Bolds struck out four for the Panthers.

Alton goes to 3-1, while Jersey is now 2-3.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 11, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1

Southwestern used a 130hit attack to score nine unanswered runs en route to a 10-run-rule win over visiting Marquette,

The Piasa Birds hit four runs in the second, three in the third, and two more in the fifth before the Explorers scored their only run in the top of the sixth. Southwestern scored two more runs in the bottom of the sixth to clutch the win.

Colin LeMarr led the Birds with three hits and three RBIs, while Marcus Payne had three hits and drove in a run, Rocky Darr had two hits and three RBIs, and Logan Crane had two hits and an RBI.

Tyler Roth had a hit and the only RBI for Marquette, while Karson Morrissey, Will Fahnestock, Scott Vickrey, and Mikey Wilson had the other hits.

Payne went all the way on the mound, striking out 10, while both Vickrey and Cohen Green fanned two each for the Explorers.

The Birds are now 3-0, while Marquette goes to 1-2.

EDWARDSVILLE 12, GRANITE CITY 2

STAUNTON 15, DUPO 2

Staunton jumped out to a quick lead and never looked back in taking the home win over Dupo.

The Bulldogs scored six runs in the first and three more in the second, while the Tigers hit for two runs in the third. Staunton then scored three more run in the home half, and another run I the fourth to take the 10-run rule win,

Both Zane Anderson and Luke Goldasich had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Bulldogs, while Carter Lengendre and Drake Billings had two hits and two RBIs each.

Billings went all the way on the mound, striking out five.

Staunton is now 2-5, while Dupo goes to 1-1.

MOUNT VERNON 10, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1

Mt. Vernon scored all of its runs in the first four innings to defeat CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

The Rams scored three runs in the top of the first, while the Eagles scored their only run in the bottom of the inning. Mt. Vernon then scored twice in the second, three in the third, and two more in the fourth for the 10-1 final.

Kale Hawk had two hits and an RBI for CM, while Tyler Mills had a pair of hits, and Jacob Flowers, Tanner Hokamp, and Brayden Prott also had hits.

August Frankford and Dane Godar both had a strikeout each while on the mound for the Eagles.

The Rams are now 2-3, while CM goes to 1-3.

VALMEYER 11, OKAWVILLE 6

Valmeyer came back from a 5-2 deficit to put up nine runs in the top of the seventh to win at Okawville.

Both the Pirates and the Rockets traded two-run innings in the fourth, with Okawville scoring three times in the fifth to take the lead. Valmeyer then put up nine in the seventh to Okawville’s one to take the win.

Jacob Brown had two hits and three RBIs for the Pirates, while Jake Coats had a hit and two RBIs. Luke Blackwell struck out eight while on the mound, with Ripken Voelker fanning two, and Gavin Raul striking out one,

Valmeyer is now 5-2, with the Rockets slipping to 0-2,

GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 9, CARLINVILLE 1

At Loveless Park, Northwestern scored seven unanswered runs to take the win over Carlinville.

The Tigers scored twice in the third, with the Cavaliers countering with their only run in the home half. Northwestern then scored one in the fourth, two in the sixth, and four more in the seventh to take the win.

Noah Convery had three hits to lead Carlinville, while Noah Byotes had the only RBI. Both Camden Naugle and Rylan Wise struck out two each on the mound, while Convery fanned one.

The Tigers are now 2-3-1, while the Cavies go to 0-2.

BELLEVILLE WEST 10, MATER DEI 0

GIBAULT CATHOLIC 23, CAHOKIA 3

NEW ATHENS 6, CARLYLE 2

FREEBURG 14, WESCLIN 1

MASCOUTAH 1, BELLEVILLE EAST 0

