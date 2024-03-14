BASEBALL

ROXANA 8, ST. LOUIS HOME SCHOOL PATRIOTS 1

In a game played at CarShield Field in O'Fallon, Mo., Roxana broke the game open with a four-run seventh inning to defeat the St. Louis Patriots, a home school team.

The Shells scored three runs in the second and one in the third to jump to a 4-0 lead, before the Patriots scored their only run in the bottom of the third. Roxana then had its four-run seventh inning to take the win.

Elias Theis had two hits and an RBI to lead the Shells, with Kyle Campbell. Trevor Gihring and Dalton Carriker all having a hit and RBI each, Mason Crump, Kael Hester, and Zeb Katzmarek all had hits, and both Aiden Briggs and Caiden Davis drove in runs.

Briggs got the win, allowing an unearned run on a hit and striking out two in three innings, Gihring also went three innings on the mound, allowing a hit and fanning two, and Crump pitched the seventh, allowing a hit and striking out one.

The Shells are now 2-0, while the Patriots are now 1-2.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3, ALTON 1 (POSTPONED AFTER 3 1/2 INNINGS)

ALSO: ALTON-MARQUETTE BASEBALL GAME POSTPONED DUE TO LIGHTNING

GILLESPIE 6, JERSEY 1

Gillespie jumped out to an early 4-0 lead, and were never headed in taking the win at home over Jersey.

The Miners scored three in the first and once in the second to go up 4-0, but the Panthers countered with their only run in the fourth, with Gillespie scoring twice in the home half of the fifth to take the win.

Zach Weiner had two hits for Jersey, while Kaeden Hutchens had a hit and the team's only RBI, and John Paul Vogel had the only other hit of the day.

Weiner went 3.2 innings on the mound for the Panthers, allowing four runs on six hits, striking out three, while Jordan Bolds went the final 2.1 innings, giving up two runs on three hits while fanning one.

The Miners are now 2-1, while Jersey opens its season 0-1.

GRANITE CITY 11, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 6

ALSO: NATHAN HOPPER SHINES AS GRANITE CITY TRIUMPHS 11-6 AGAINST WATERLOO GIBAULT

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 12, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 6

A four-run third and a six-run fourth broke the game open as EAWR won its home opener at Norris Dorsey Field.

The Spartans and Oilers traded runs in the first inning, with North Greene scoring twice in the third to up 3-1. EAWR hit for four runs in the third to take the lead, with the Spartans scoring twice more to cut the lead to 6-5. The Oilers put the game away with its six-run fourth, with North Greene scoring once in the top of the fifth to make the 12-6 final.

Hayden Copeland and Devon Barboza both had three hits and two RBIs to lead EAWR, while Dillon Gerner and Jakob Stockman both had two hits and an RBI, Tim Melton had a pair of hits, Elijah Brown had a hit and two RBIs, and both Drake Champlin and Cannan Cook had a RBI apiece.

Garrett Hazelwonder led the Spartans with two hits and three RBIs, while Brody Berry had a pair of hits, Boen Berry had a hit, and Bradley Barfield drove home a run.

Brown went 3.1 innings on the mound for the Oilers, allowing three runs, two earned, on three hits striking out five, while Camden Siebert finished up, allowing two runs, one earned, on three hits, fanning four.

Payten Henline struck out three while on the mound for North Greene, with Hazelwonder fanning two, and Brody Berry and Jacob Hinsey both striking out one each.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Oilers are now 1-0-1, while the Spartans start out their season 0-1.

STAUNTON 9, BUNKER HILL 7

Visiting Staunton used a pair of four-run innings to take the win at Bunker Hill.

The Bulldogs scored four times in the first inning to take the lead, but the Minutemen scored twice in the second and once in the third to cut the lead to 4-3. Staunton scored four more times in the fourth, and once in the seventh, with Bunker Hill scoring four in the bottom of the seventh, but came up short.

Carter Legendre had two hits and three RBIs to lead the Bulldogs, while Dillon Pritchett had two hits and an RBI, Zander Machota came up with a pair of hits, Drake Billings had a hit and two RBIs, both Brady Gillen and Logan Tuetken had a hit and RBI each, and Victor Buehler and Rhyse Rucker had a hit apiece.

Brennan Fulton led Bunker Hill with two hits and three RBIs, while both Chase Butler and Mason McCurdy had two hits each, Dean Throne had a hit and drove in two runs, Cole Yates had a hit and RBI, and Ethan Heiens had a hit.

Billings went five innings on the mound for Staunton, striking out six, while Ethan Sharp went two innings, fanning five. Both Jack Wilcox and Yates struck out three while on the mound for Bunker Hill.

Both the Bulldogs and Minutemen are now 1-1.

SOFTBALL

HIGHLAND 14, O'FALLON 4

Highland scored seven runs in the fourth inning to help them take a five-inning, 10-run rule win at O'Fallon.

The Bulldogs hit for four runs in the top of the first, but the Panthers countered with two in the bottom of the frame. Highland scored twice in the third, seven times in the fourth, and added another run in the fifth, with O'Fallon scoring twice in the bottom of the fifth, but the Bulldogs taking the 14-4 win.

Lucy Becker and Kaitlyn Wilson each had three hits and two RBIs to lead Highland, while Alex Schultz had three hits and a RBI, both Abby Schultz and Jordan Bircher had two hits and a RBI each, Hailey Ritz hit a three-run homer, her first of the year, for her only hit and RBIs, Bailey Mettler had a hit and drove home two runs, and Elaina Thompkins had a hit.

Wilson went all the way inside the circle, striking out four.

The Bulldogs are now 2-0, while O'Fallon starts off 0-1.

ROXANA 14, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 7

ALSO: ALLEN HITS TWO-RUN HOMER, ROBIEN HAS FOUR HITS, DRIVES IN PAIR; ROXANA WINS OVER GIBAULT 14-7

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 8, ALTON 2 (8 INNINGS)

Mater Dei scored six times in the eighth after Alton tied the game in the sixth to win the season opener for both teams at Redbirds Park.

The Redbirds took a 1-0 lead with a run in the fourth, but the Knights came back to take a 2-1 lead in the top of the sixth. Alton tied the game in the bottom of the inning to force extras, with Mater Dei scoring its six runs in the top of the eighth to win.

Grace Presley had two hits for the Redbirds, while Jordan Watson had the only other hit, and Laci Fischer drove in a run.

Presley went all the way in the circle, striking out 14.

The Knights start off 1-0, while the Redbirds begin the season 0-1.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 17, GREENFIELD 9

ALSO: EXPLORERS RALLY WITH HUGE 11-RUN INNING, WIN HOME OPENER OVER GREENFIELD 17-9

More like this: