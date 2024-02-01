MVCHA HOCKEY

TUESDAY'S RESULT

ALTON 3, HIGHLAND 2

In their final regular season game, Alton scored a goal in each period to upend Highland at the East Alton Ice Arena, and take the third seed in the upcoming Class 1A division playoffs, which starts next week.

Wyatt Salters scored the first Redbird goal, on the power play, and assisted by Caiden Clark, at 8:45 of the first period, then in the second, Clark scored, from Keller Jacobs, at 12:48, to make it 2-0. A Blaise Hawkins power play goal, assisted by Wyatt Rinderer, allowed the Bulldogs to cut the lead to 2-1 at 4:41 of the third period, but Lawson Bell restored Alton's two-goal lead to 3-1, again on the power play and assisted by Caleb Thomeczek, at 6:26. Highland's Joshua Resmann, Jr. cut the lead to 3-2 at 10:50, again on the power play and assisted by both Rinderer and Hawkins, but could get no closer.

Logan Seymour made 27 saves in goal for the Redbirds, while Wade Konieczny had 23 saves for the Bulldogs.

Alton finished the regular season at 9-12-3, while Highland ends the season at 4-20.

In other games on Tuesday, the final night of the regular season in the MVCHA, at East Alton, Freeburg/Waterloo defeated Triad 6-3. while at the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex in O'Fallon, Collinsville and St. John Vianney Catholic ended in a 6-6 tie, while Columbia and Belleville wound up in a 5-5 draw. The Kahoks end their season at 3-19-2, while the Golden Griffins wind up at 6-14-4. The Eagles end up at 13-7-4, while Belleville concludes the regular season at 15-4-5. The Ragin' Bulldogs end up at 16-8-0, with the top seed in Class 1A, while the Knights conclude the regular season at 13-9-2, with the second seed in Class 1A.

WEDNESDAY

GIRLS BOWLING

ALTON 39, EDWARDSVILLE 1

Alton's girls' bowling team finished up its regular season with a resounding win over Edwardsville at Edison's Entertainment Center in Edwardsville.

Rebekah VonPlinsky led the way for the Redbirds with a 553 series, including a new personal best high game with a 210.

The Redbird junior varsity won their match over the Tigers 7-0, with three bowlers --- Isa Espinoza with a 191, Chloe McIntyre shooting an 186, and Sidney Scyoc, who had a 178 - all having personal best games.

Alton will compete in the Decatur Eisenhower regional, along with Jersey and Piasa Southwestern, while Carlinville will have individuals bowling, on Saturday at Spare Time Lanes in Decatur.

BASKETBALL

In the only boys game played on Wednesday night, Columbia defeated visiting Civic Memorial 67-52, while in the two girls games on the Wednesday program, Roxana won over St. Louis Rosati-Kain Catholic 47-12, and Piasa Southwestern won at Metro-East Lutheran 37-26.

