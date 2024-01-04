WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 3, 2024

BOYS BASKETBALL

COLLINSVILLE 63, JACKSONVILLE 33: Collinsville turned in a great performance in its first game since winning their Prairie Farms Holiday Classic tournament. taking immediate charge in going on to the win over visiting Jacksonville at Vergil Fletcher Gym.

The Kahoks led all the way, holding leads of 23-3, 42-14 and 58-23 after the first three quarters, with the Crimsons outscoring Collinsville in the fourth quarter 10-5.

Nick Horras led Collinsville with 20 points, while tournament MVP Jamorie Wysinger added 18 points, Stanley Carnahan came up with eight points, both Tyree Brister and Zach Chambers scored six points each, Evan Wilkinson hit for four points and Solomon Talbott had a single point.

The Kahoks remain undefeated at 17-0, while Jacksonville goes to 9-6.

HIGHLAND 55, WATERLOO 39: In a Mississippi Valley Conference game, Highland jumped to an early lead and also didn't look back in a win at Waterloo's gym.

Jake Ottensmeier had a big game for Highland with 24 points, while Grant Fleming had 10 points, Braxton Decker and Garrin Stone both added six points each, Trey Koishor had five points, Carter Holthaus scored three points and William Jansen had a single point.

Highland improves to 10-7, while Waterloo goes to 9-7.

In another game played on Wednesday night, Granite City used a strong second half to win on the road at Hazelwood West 64-39, to get to the. .500 mark for the first time this season. The Warriors are now 8-8, while the Wildcats go to 1-10.

FUNERAL ARRANGEMENTS ANNOUNCED FOR JIM HLAFKA: Funeral arrangements were announced on Wednesday for longtime Bunker Hill boys basketball coach Jim Hlafka, who died early on New Year's Eve morning, aged 90.

Visitation will be held at Mt. Zion Lutheran Church on Friday from 4-8 p.m., with the funeral service being held Saturday morning at the church, beginning at 11 al.m. Burial will take place at Bunker Hill Cemetery.

Hlafka coached the Minutemen for 43 seasons, winning 754 games in his career. He is a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and won eight Macoupin County tournament titles and six IHSA Class A regional championships.

The gym at Bunker Hill High School was renamed Hlafka Hall in his honor in 2002.

He is survived by his wife, Sandra, two children, five grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and his brother, Kyle.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

TUESDAY'S RESULT

PETERSBURG PORTA 58, HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 29: PORTA got off to a hot start, from which Calhoun couldn't recover from as the Bluejays took the win over the Warriors at RInghausen Gym.

PORTA took a 15-2 lead after the first quarter, then extended the advantage to 30-14 at halftime, outscoring Calhoun in the second half 28-15 to take the win.

Clare Hagen scored a career-high nine points to lead the Warriors, while Kate Zipprich added seven points, and Bralyn Lammy had six points.

The Bluejays are now 16-1, while Calhoun goes to 12-4.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

In games played on Wednesday, Highland won at Waterloo 46-23, Father McGivney Catholic lost at St. Louis Lift For Life Academy in the Soulard neighborhood 70-16, and in a Cahokia Conference Kaskaskia Division game, Valmeyer won at Dupo 37-31.

