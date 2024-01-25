WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 45, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 27: On a very light Wednesday schedule, Southwestern took an early lead and didn't look back in winning at North Greene.

The Piasa birds led from wire-to-wire with quarter scores of 13-3, 25-13, and 39-19, with the Spartans outscoring Southwestern in the fourth quarter 8-6.

Ian Brantely led the Birds with 14 points, while Cason Robinson came up with 12 points, Ryan Lowis had eight points, Greyson Brewer hit for seen points, and Rocky Darr scored four points.

Luke Farris led North Greene with 11 points, while Brody Berry had six points, Ethan Clark hit for four points, Dossett scored three points, Harvey scored two points, and Garrett Hazelwonder had a single point.

Southwestern is now 15-7, while the Spartans go to 4-13.

HARDIN CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 63, RUSHVILLE-INDUSTRY 50: In the Concord Triopia tournament, Calhoun had four players score in double figures in going on to defeat Rushville-Industry and advance.

The Warriors held leads of 23-16, 29-25, and 42-31 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Rockets in the fourth quarter 21-19.

Connor Longnecker led Calhoun with 16 points, with Chase Caselton chipping in with 14 points, Drew Wallendorf hit for 12 points, Jack Webster had 11 points, Jack Zipprich had five points, Lane Eilerman scored four points, and Cade Sievers scored one point.

The Warriors up their mark to 14-7, while Rushville-Industry goes to 6-11.

