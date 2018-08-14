SPRINGFIELD – Wednesday, August 15th is Governor’s Day at the Illinois State Fair. While Governor Rauner attends much of the Illinois State Fair, this is his day to host special guests, including former Illinois Governors. Here are just a few highlights of the events for Wednesday:

  • East Side, Open Swine Barn Show Ring: Poland Chinas, Spotting Swine, Hereford Shows starting at 8:00 a.m.
  • North Show Ring: Open Show Breeding Sheep at 9:00 a.m.
  • Conservation World: Dogs That Help 10:00 a.m.
  • Grandstand: Final day of Harness Racing at 11:00 a.m.
  • Kids Korner: Henson Robinson Zoo at 12:30 p.m.
  • Livestock Center: Milking Shorthorn Show at 1:00 p.m.
  • Rising Star Stage: Brandon Lay at 7:00 p.m.
  • Grandstand: 311 and The Offspring with Gym Class Heroes 7:00 p.m.
  • Multi-Purpose Arena: ITPA Truck & Track Pulls at 7:30 p.m.

For more information, check out the Illinois State Fair website at www.IllinoisStateFair.info, or download our mobile app in the iTunes App Store or Google Play Store.

