CLASS 3A

MT. VERNON 70, EAST ST. LOUIS 64: A massive fourth-quarter rally by East St. Louis just fell short as Mt. Vernon won in the second semifinal of the Triad sectional Wednesday night at Rich Mason Gym to advance to Friday night's final.

Montreal Stacker led the Flyers with 18 points, while Robert McCline added 15 points.

The Flyers end their season at 20-13, while the Rams are now 24-9, and will face Centralia in the Sweet Sixteen game Friday at 7 p.m.

In the second semifinal at the Lincoln sectional, Mt. Zion eliminated Rochester 58-51 to advance to the final. The Braves are now 33-1, and will face Decatur MacArthur in the Sweet Sixteen game Friday at 7 p.m. The Rockets end the season 16-18.

The winner between the Generals and the Braves will play the Orphans-Rams winner in the Bank of Springfield Center super-sectional Monday night at 7:30 p.m.

MVC

CLASS 2A

In the Beardstown sectional's second semifinal, Williamsville defeated Auburn 53-40, and advanced to Friday night's final against Marquette Catholic, which takes place at 7 p.m. The Bullets are now 24-9, while the Trojans end their season 27-7.

In the second semifinal at Canton, Macomb defeated Peoria Manual 41-40, and advanced to the Sweet Sixteen, where the Bombers will meet Taylor Ridge Rockridge in the final Friday night at 7 p.m. The Rams conclude their season at 22-12, while Macomb is now 27-5.

The Explorers-Bullets winner meets the Rockets-Bombers winner in the super-sectional at Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield Monday night at 6 p.m.

HA HOCKEY PLAYOFFS --- DIVISION FINALS

In game two of the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association Class 1A final at East Alton Ice Arena, Freeburg/Waterloo defeated Triad 3-2, sweeping the best-of-three series 2-0, giving the Ragin' Bulldogs the Class 1A championship.

Freeburg/Waterloo's season ended with an overall record of 20-8-0, while the Knights end the year at 15-14-2.

