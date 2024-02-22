BOYS BASKETBALL

IHSA PLAYOFFS – REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

CLASS 1A

HARDIN CALHOUN-BRUSSELS 57, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 38

In the semifinals of the Carrollton regional, Calhoun, the top seed, held off North Greene to advance to Friday night’s final.

The Warriors led all the way, holding edges of 15-5, 26-14, and 45-23 after the first three quarters, with the Spartans outscoring Calhoun in the final quarter 15-12.

Chase Caselton led the Warriors with 14 points, while Connor Longnecker had 11 points, Jack Zipprich had eight points, Jack Webster scored seven points, Land Eilerman had five points, and Jack Graner, Charlie Kallal, and Cade Sievers all had two points each.

Calhoun is now 21-11, and advances to the final on Friday night against the host Hawks, who got past Raymond Lincolnwood 50-47, in the second semifinal, which tips off at 7 p.m. on Friday. The Spartans conclude their season 7-21. Meanwhile, Carrollton is now 13-15, while the Lancers finish their season at 16-14,

At the Madison regional, Metro-East Lutheran pulled of a 75-64 win over Greenfield Northwestern, while the host Trojans eliminated SIUE Charter56-47, The Knights are now 8-19, while the Tigers were eliminated at 20-13. Madison is now 13-12 and will meet Metro-East in the final Friday night at 7 p.m. The Cougars end their very successful season at 20-10.

CLASS 3A

In the Freeburg regional, Highland took a 53-36 win over Waterloo to move on to the final on Friday, where they’ll face Mascoutah, who eliminated the host Midgets 66-44, in a 7 p.m. tip-off

Highland is now 20-12, while Waterloo ends its season at 15-16, The Indians go to 20-11, while Freeburg concludes its season at 18-15.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the semifinals of the Jersey regional at Havens Gym, East St. Louis eliminated the host Panthers 66-53, while Triad eliminated Civic Memorial 43-26. The Flyers are now 19-12, while Jersey ends its season at 11-21, and the Knights improve to 21-10, and the Eagles’ season ends at 11-21, East Side meets Triad in the final Friday night at 7 p.m.

CLASS 4A

At the Edwardsville regional, top-seeded Quincy came from behind to nip Alton 48-47, while O’Fallon eliminated the host Tigers 63-54, The Blue Devils are now 29-3, while the Redbirds season ends 17-15. The Panthers are now 21-10, while Edwardsville finishes their season at 19-12, Quincy meets O’Fallon in the final Friday night, with a 7 p.m. tip-off.

COLLINSVILE 61, GRANITE CITY 53

In the first semifinal of the Granite City regional, Jamorie Wysinger hit for 34 points as Collinsville eliminated the host Warriors and advanced to Friday night’s final

The Kahoks led all the way, holding edges of 18-13, 31-26, and 48-46 after the first three quarters, then outscored Granite 13-7 in the final quarter to take the win.

To go along with Wysinger’s big night, Collinsville got 12 points from Zach Chambers, while Chase Reynolds scored six points, Stanley Carnahan hit for four points, both Nick Horras and Evan Wilkinson had two points each, and Solomon Talbott had a single point.

The Kahoks are now 28-4, and move on to the final against Belleville West, who got past Belleville East 49-48 in the second semifinal, Friday night at 7 p.m.

MVCHA HOCKEY PLAYOFFS

DIVISIONAL SEMIFINALS

In results from Tuesday night in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association playoffs, all in the second games of best-of-three series, in Class 2A at the McKendree Metro Rec-Plex in O’Fallon, the host Panthers evened their series with Belleville, with a 7-3 win, while Edwardsville dethroned two-time defending champion Granite City with a 6-1 win, sweeping the Warriors in two straight and advancing to the finals.

In Class 1A at the East Alton Ice Arena, Freeburg/Waterloo swept East Alton-Wood River with a 7-1 win going to the Class 1A final, while Alton stayed alive and evened their series with Triad, taking a 4-1 win.

The third and deciding games of the two remaining series will be played on Thursday, both games at the McKendree Rec-Plex. The Redbirds and Knights face-off 7:30 p.m., while Belleville and O’Fallon start their game three at 9 p.m. The winners advance to the finals of the two classes, which begin next week.

More like this: