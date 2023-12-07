BOYS BASKETBALL

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE INVITATIONAL

MONDAY'S RESULT

CARROLLTON 57. BROOKLYN LOVEJOY 34

In a first-round game played on Monday at the North Greene Invitational, Carrollton's boys basketball team built a lead in the first quarter, then starting running away from Lovejoy in the opening game of the tournament.

The Hawks were ahead 21-13 at halftime when they went on a 20-10 third-quarter run that all but ended the game, allowing Carrollton to advance to the semifinal.

Lucas Howard led the Hawks with 21 points, while Caleb Howard added 14 points and Konnor Campbell came up with eight points.

In the other opener on Monday night, top-seeded Griggsville-Perry won over Pleasant Hill 73-28.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 63, CARROLLTON 26

In Wednesday's semifinal, Griggsville-Perry jumped out to another big lead and won going away over Carrollton to advance to the final.

The Tornadoes led all the way, with leads of 13-8. 38-12 and 57-24, outscoring the Hawks in the fourth quarter 6-2.

Campbell was Carrollton's top scorer with 12 points, while Carson Grafford added six points, Braylon Rhodes scored four points and both Caleb Howard and Charlie Stumpf had two points apiece.

The Tornadoes are now 6-0, while the Hawks went to 2-4.

In the consolation semifinals, Pleasant Hill got past Lovejoy 50-48. The Wolves are now 1-3, while the Wildcats fall to 0-2.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HILLSBORO 50, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 22

In the only game on the local schedule Wednesday night, Hillsboro jumped to a first-quarter lead in seeing off Marquette at the Hillsboro Gym.

The Hilltoppers led all the way, holding edges of 16-3, 24-13 and 41-20 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Explorers 9-2 in the final quarter.

Allie Weiner was the leading scorer for Marquette with seven points, while Izzy Hough had five points, Meredith Zigrang had four points, Kel'c Robinson had three points, Grace Fisher scored two points and Chayse Strickland scored a single point.

Hillsboro is now 3-5, while Marquette goes to 1-4.

BOYS BOWLING

BELLEVILLE EAST 26, COLLINSVILLE 14

Belleville East came back from losing the first game in taking the next two games, winning the team series and also taking eight of the 15 head-to-head matches in their overall win over the Kahoks at Camelot Bowl.

Jacob Moore raced out of the gate to throw eight consecutive strikes before losing the perfect game in the ninth frame of the opening game, but still had the high game at 256 in the second game, and also the high series at 692.

The junior varsity lost their meet as well 6-1, picking up their only win in the final game of the set.

The Kahoks next bowl on the road on Dec. 12 and 13, bowling at Belleville West on Tuesday and at Edwardsville on Wednesday.

GIRLS BOWLING

BELLEVILLE EAST 35, COLLINSVILLE 5

The Lancers took 10 of the 15 head-to-head matches, as well as sweeping the three team games, in dealing the Kahoks their first loss of the year in the girls meet, also held at Camelot Bowl.

Caici Buckman had both the high game, a 233, and the high series, rolling a 614 set, for Collinsville.

The junior varsity lost in their meet, falling 7-0 to East.

The Kahoks compete in the Strikefest Tournament on Saturday in Joliet, then meet up at Belleville West on Tuesday and Edwardsville on Wednesday.

JERSEY BOYS and GIRLS BOWLING TAKE WINS

Jersey Varsity Boys and Girls get wins tonight over the CM Eagles.

Varsity high games:

Boys - Hayden Longley - 256

Girls - Abbi Benz - 192

JV High Game:

Boys -Isaac Wargo - 234

Varsity high series:

Abbi Benz - 478

Hayden Longley - 642

MVCHA HOCKEY

In recent results in the Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association, on Monday at the East Alton Ice Arena, O'Fallon defeated Triad 7-1 and it was Alton winning over Bethalto 4-1. At the Wilson Park ice rink in Granite City, the host Warriors won a shootout over Collinsville 11-6 and Freeburg/Waterloo won over Highland 7-1.

In Tuesday's results, at the McKendree Rec-Plex rink in O'Fallon, Edwardsville won over Belleville 7-3, while the host Panthers defeated Columbia 7-0. At East Alton, East Alton-Wood River nipped Highland 3-2 and Alton shut out Bethalto 4-0.

Also, in a dual wrestling meet at the Redbirds Nest, Roxana won over Alton 56-18.

