49TH VISITATION CHRISTMAS TOURNAMENT

In a historic win, Edwardsville won its 1,000th game in the program's history with a 66-46 win over Westminster Christian in the 13th place semifinals in the Visitation Christmas Tournament in Town And Country, Mo. in west St. Louis County.

The Tigers will celebrate their milestone win in a pregame ceremony on Jan. 11, before their game against Alton.

The win puts Edwardsville into the 13th-place game against Nerinx Hall Catholic, a 45-42 winner over the host Vivettes, on Thursday at 2:30 p.m.

HIGHLAND 35, URSULINE ACADEMY CATHOLIC 31

In the consolation semifinals, Highland rallied in the second half to take the win over Ursuline and advance to the consolation final.

Larissa Taylor led the Bulldogs with 12 points, while both Sophie Schroeder and Abby Schultz added seven points apiece.

Highland is now 10-7, while the Bears go to 10-3.

47TH DUCHESNE HOLIDAY HOOPS

JERSEY 55, GRANITE CITY 24

In the opening game of the 47th Duchesne Catholic Holiday Hoops tournament in St. Charles, Mo., Jersey led all the way in taking the win over Granite City,

Megan Sykes led the Warriors with seven points, while both Emily and Taliyah Sykes scored six points each.

The Panthers are now 7-7, while Granite goes to 1-11.

BENTON CHRISTMAS CLASSIC

TRIAD 39, CHRISTOPHER 35

In the final game of the day in the first round of the Benton Christmas Classic, Triad rallied from a third-quarter deficit to take the win over Christopher and advance.

Savannah Hildebrand had a big game for the Knights with 24 points, while Makenna WItham chipped in eight points.



Triad is now 9-4, while the Bearcats go to 7-6.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 62, WEST FRANKFORT 31

In the tournament's opening game, CM went out to a fast lead and didn't trail in their win over West Frankfort.

Isabelle Edwards led the Eagles with 15 points, while Avery Huddleston added 12 points.

CM is now 12-1, while the Redbirds slip to 1-15.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 43, WILLIAMSVILLE 39

On day two of the Carlinville Holiday Tournament, in a Red Group game, Calhoun held on to take a win over Williamsville.

Audrey Gilman led the Warriors with 17 points, while Kate Zipprich came up with 12 points.

Calhoun in now 10-3, while the Bullets go to 6-6.

In the other group games on the day, in the Red Group, Gillespie won over Greenfield Northwestern 56-40, while in the Green Group, the host Cavaliers defeated Franklin South County 47.42, and Nokomis won over Raymond Lincolnwood 49-16.

CENTRALIA CHRIST OUR ROCK LUTHERAN WINTERFEST

TRENTON WESCLIN 50, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 38

In the opening round of the COR Winterfest, Trenton Wesclin rallied in the second half to take an opening win over EAWR.

Kaylynn Buttry was tops for the Oilers with 15 points, while Milla LeGette added on 13 points.

The Warriors are now 5-9, while EAWR is now 6-8.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 52, ANNA-JONESBORO 32

In their first-round game, McGivney came out with a win over Anna-Jonesboro to start their tournament campaign.

Sabrina Ivnik led the way for the Griffins with 13 points, with Sami Oller adding on 11 points.

McGivney goes to 9-4, while the Wildcats are now 2-14.

In another first-round game, Staunton took a 64-13 win over Dupo.

MASCOUTAH HOLIDAY CLASSIC

EAST ST. LOUIS 49, MASCOUTAH 48

In the opening round of the Mascoutah Holiday Classic, East Side pulled out a win over the host Indians in a closely fought contest.

Ry'ale Mosely led the Flyers with 17 points, while Heaven Williams came up with 10 points.

Mascoutah is now 5-10 on the year.

BREESE CENTRAL 58, EAST ST. LOUIS 40

In the quarterfinal game later on Wednesday, Central led all the way in winning over East Side and move on to the semifinals.

Mosley led the Flyers once again, this time with eight points, while Mylonn Miller added six points.

The Cougars are now 12-0, while East Side goes to 6-9.

WATERLOO HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 33, MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 24

In Group B of the Waterloo Holiday Tournament, Marquette took the measure of Marissa-Coulterville to take their second win of the tournament.

Kel'c Robinson led the Explorers with 10 points, while Laila Davis hit for seven points.

Marquette is now 9-4, while the Meteors fall to 3-7.

