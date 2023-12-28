39TH COLLINSVILLE PRAIRIE FARMS HOLIDAY CLASSIC (DAY 1)

TRIAD 41, CARBONDALE 40

Tyler Thompson's lay-in with four seconds left in regulation gave Triad the win, allowing the Knights to advance.

Drew Winslow led the Knights with 15 points, while Thompson added 10 points, including the game-winner.

Triad now goes to 8-4, while the Terriers are 5-8.

DECATUR MACARTHUR 58, GRANITE CITY 51

COLLINSVILLE 64, DECATUR EISENHOWER 47

O’FALLON 67, ROCKFORD EAST 36

ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 75, MUNDELEIN 52

QUINCY 76, OAKVILLE 38

LINCOLN 45, MCCLUER NORTH 43

BELLEVILLE EAST 52, COLLIERVILLE, TENN. 49

62ND BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

In the group stage on the first day of the Mater Dei Holiday Tournament, Breese Central defeated Metro-East Lutheran 45-25. It was Orchard Farm, Mo. defeating McCluer High of Ferguson, Mo. 61-48, then the Comets bounced back to defeat Trenton Wesclin 63-46, Nashville won over Mascoutah 51-46, Red Bay, Ala., defeated Riverview Gardens 63-50 and the host Knights won over the Rams 65-45.

CARLINVILLE HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

LITCHFIELD 54, CARLINVILLE 35

On the second day of the group stage at the Carlinville Holiday Tournament, in a Green Group game, Litchfield started strong and was never headed in taking the win over the Cavaliers.

Dom Alepra was the leading scorer for Carlinville with 15 points, while both Sawyer Smith and Camden Naugle had six points each.

The Purple Panthers are now 9-5, while the Cavies go to 5-7.

HARDIN CALHOUN/BRUSSELS 54, STAUNTON 49

In the Red Group, Calhoun held off a fourth quarter Staunton rally to take their second win of the tournament.

Drew Wallendorf led the Warriors with 17 points, while both Jack Zipprich and Casey Longnecker both scored 10 points each. The Bulldogs were led by Isiah Laux with 12 points, with Zander Machota adding nine points.

Calhoun is now 7-4, while Staunton goes to 7-7.

In the other Red Group game, Hillsboro edged Bunker Hill 41-39, while in the Green Group, East Alton-Wood River won its second game of the year, winning over Gillespie 67-60.

DUSTER THOMAS HOOPS CLASSIC AT PINCKNEYVILLE

OLNEY RICHLAND COUNTY 45, ROXANA 24

In the first round of the Duster Thomas Hoops Classic in Pinckneyville, Richland County won in a first-round game over Roxana.

Michael Silas led the Shells with six points, while Evan Wells scored five points.

The Tigers are 10-2, while Roxana goes to 5-7.

In another first-round game involving an area team, Jersey defeated Christopher 77-58.

COLUMBIA/FREEBURG HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

