BOYS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 56, ST. LOUIS PRIORY CATHOLIC 51 (2OT): In the only area boys game played on Wednesday night, Marquette needed double overtime to turn back Priory in Creve Coeur, Mo.

The Ravens led at the end of the first quarter 17-10, 26-18 at halftime, and 39-32 after three quarters. The Explorers rallied to tie the game 47-47 at the end of regulation, with neither team able to score in the first overtime. Marquette outscored Priory 9-4 in the second overtime to take the win.

Jaden Rochester led the Explorers with 14 points, while Jaylen Cawthon hit for 13 points, Braden Kline had 12 points, Brody Bechtold had nine points and Sean Williams scored eight points.

Marquette is now 8-2, while the Ravens drop to 1-4.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MT. OLIVE 55, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 40: Mt. Olive took the lead early on and went on to the win at North Greene's gym.

The Wildcats led all the way, holding edges of 4-3, 13-11 and 31-29 after the first three quarters, outscoring the Spartans in the fourth quarter 15-11 to take the win.

Layna Bushnell led North Greene with 18 points, with Chelsey Castleberry right behind at 17 points, both Lynley Rollins and Kierra Hurt had two points each and Ella Osborne scored a single point.

Mt. Olive goes to 2-4, while the Spartans drop to 1-8

In a result from Monday, Jersey defeated De Soto, Mo. 59-32 in the opening round of the Orchard Farm, Mo. Tournament

In other games played on Wednesday, in the Waterloo Gibault Catholic Candy Cane Classic tournament, the consolation semifinal result between Valmeyer and New Athens, along with a semifinal between Jersey and the host Eagles in the Orchard Farm Tournament, were not available.

BOYS BOWLING

ALTON 37, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3: Brayden Buchanan's 690 series, with a high game of 246, helped carry Alton to the city championship over Marquette in a dual meet held Wednesday at Bowl Haven Lanes.

Ryan Cook threw a pair of 200 games for a 400 series for the Redbirds, while Sam Ottwell had a two-game set of 379, with a high game of 205, Gavin Goeway had a two-game series of 363, with a high game of 182, Austin Rathgeb threw a two-game series of 340, with a high game of 179, Roman Cross had a two-game series of 339, with a high game of 192, and Eric Braundmeier came up with a two-game set of 314, with a high game of 160.

The top bowler for the Explorers was Logan Sherman, who tossed a 602 series and a 231 high game, while Davin Thomas bowled a 522 series and a 199 high game, Nick Cardinale had a 483 set and a 178 high game, Joey Nugen shot a 465 series and a 168 high game and Corbin Barnard tossed a 425 series and a 159 high game.

In the junior varsity meet, the Redbirds took a 7-0 win over the Explorers, with Jackson Lewis having Alton's high series of 580, and also the high game of 241. Gavin Tinsley had the high series for Marquette at 455, and also the high game at 185.

MVCHA HOCKEY

In recent Mississippi Valley Club Hockey Association results, on Monday at the Wilson Park ice rink in Granite City, Belleville won over Collinsville 5-2, while Edwardsville won over the host Warriors 6-0. At East Alton Ice Arena, Columbia nipped East Alton-Wood River 4-3, and Triad and Alton ended in a 2-2 tie.

On Tuesday, at the East Alton Ice Arena, Triad won over Bethalto 6-1, while EAWR got past Alton 4-1. At the McKendree Rec-Plex in O'Fallon, Columbia defeated Highland 7-2, while O'Fallon won over Belleville 7-3.

