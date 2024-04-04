BASEBALL

Much of the area's Wednesday schedule was postponed, due to the cold weather that has invaded the St. Louis metro area. The list of games that were called off includes:

Litchfield at Jersey

Centralia at Triad

Lebanon at East Alton-Wood River

There were two games that were played on Wednesday:

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25, STAUNTON 4

McGivney scored 19 runs in the opening inning in taking a 15-run rule win at Staunton.

Nolan Keller had two hits and three RBIs for the Griffins, while Gerold Myatt and Justin Terhaar had two hits and an RBI, Kannon Kamp hit a grand slam homer for his hit and four RBIs, and Issac Wendler had a hit and three RBIs. Evan Kootz struck out four while on the mound, and Dane Keeven fanned one.

Ashton Rizzi had the only hit of the day for the Bulldogs, driving in two runs, while Brady Gillen also had two RBIs. Both Rizzi and Matt Overbey struck out one batsman each.

McGivney is now 9-1, while Staunton goes to 3-11.

COLUMBIA 11, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 1

At Eagleview Elementary School in Columbia, the host Eagles scored four runs in both the first and third innings to take at 10-run rule win over Southwestern.

Adam Hale, Logan Keith, and Hunter Newell had the hits for the Piasa Birds, while Colin LeMarr struck out three while on the mound, and both Parker LeMarr and Ryan Lowis fanned one batter each.

Columbia is now 9-3, while Southwestern goes to 7-2.

SOFTBALL

The entire Wednesday schedule was postponed, because of the cold weather. The slate of games were:

Highland at Carlyle

Father McGivney Catholic at Alton

East St. Louis at East Alton-Wood River

Civic Memorial at O'Fallon

Bunker Hill at Carlinville

