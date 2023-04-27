WEDNESDAY, APRIL 26 SPORTS ROUND-UP

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8, ROXANA 2

A four-run first set the table for Marquette in their win over Roxana at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park.

Hayden Garner had two hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while both Hayden Sherman. Myles Paniagua and Jack Rea all had two hits each, Shaun Ferguson had a hit and two RBIs, Will Fahnestock had a hit and RBI, Charlie Fahnestock and Skyler Schuster each had a hit and Andrew Bober had two RBIs.

Kyle Campbell had a hit and drove in the Shells' only two runs, while Aiden Briggs, Max Autery, Mason Crump, Kadin Carlisle and Zeb Katzmarek all had hits.

Andrew Zacha threw a complete game on the mound for Marquette, striking out seven, while Taylor Ghiring also had a complete game for Roxana, fanning four.

The Explorers are now 13-9, while the Shells go to 7-16.

HIGHLAND 3, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0

Highland scored twice in the third and once in the fifth, holding CM at bay to take the Mississippi Valley Conference win at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Briar Arview, Jacob Flowers, August Frankford, Kale Hawk, Tanner Holkamp and Tyler Mills had hits for CM, while Brayden Prott struck out two on the mound and Flowers fanned one.

The Bulldogs are now 19-7, while the Eagles slip to 10-9.

TRIAD 4, MASCOUTAH 3

Triad rallied from a 3-0 deficit to score two in the first and single runs in the sixth and seventh to take the home MVC win over Mascoutah.

Donny Becker and Wyatt Bugger both had two hits for the Knights, while both Nic Funk and Wyatt Sutter each had a hit and RBI, Brady Coon and T.J. Suter each had a hit and Hayden Bugger drove in a run.

Both Coon and T.J. Suter had two strikeouts on the mound for Triad, with Funk fanning one.

The Knights are now 16-8, while the Indians are 16-5-1.

GRANITE CITY 6, BELLEVILLE WEST 5

Granite City scored five runs in the and one in the fifth after West scored twice in the first, then held on as the Maroons scored three in the seventh as the Warriors won their game at Babe Champion Field.

Luke Robles had two hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Lucas Haddix had a pair of hits, Nick Huskamp hit a grand slam homer for his only hit and four RBIs, Dakota Armour had a hit and RBI and Brady Smallie also had a hit.

Haddix struck out eight while on the mound for Granite, with Huskamp fanning one.

The Warriors are now 5-13, while West goes to 10-9.

EDWARDSVILLE, 13, ALTON 1

WATERLOO 9, JERSEY 5

Waterloo scored three runs in both the first and second innings, then held off a five-run seventh inning uprising by visiting Jersey to take the MVC win.

Gage Walker had two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers, while both Zach Weiner and Tanner Brunaugh had two hits each, Kaeden Hutchens had a hit and two RBIs, Easton Heafner had a hit and RBI and Ethan Klunk came up with a hit.

Griffin Williams struck out two while on the mound, with Jacob Wagner fanning one.

The Bulldogs are now 14-6, while the Panthers fall to 8-14.

SOFTBALL

TRIAD 8, WATERLOO 0

Triad scored three times in both the fifth and seventh to take a road win over Waterloo.

Sam Hartoin had four hits for the Knights, while Phoebe Feldman had three hits and three RBIs, Chloe Seger had two hits and drove in a run, both Alyssa DeWitte and Sam Jarman had two hits each, Delaney Hess had a hit and drove in two runs, Syd Horn had a hit and RBI and Logan Looby had a hit.

Hess struck out two while in the circle for Triad, with Maddie Hart fanning one.

The Knights are now 7-8, while the Bulldogs are 12-8.

CARLINVILLE 6, GILLESPIE 0

Carlinville got a run in the second inning, then scored five more times in the fifth to take the win over Gillespie at Loveless Park.

Braley Wiser had three hits and a RBI for the Cavaliers, while Olivia Kunz had two hits and two RBIs, Addie Ruyle had two hits and drove in a run, Isabella Tiburzi had a hit and RBI and Hallie Gibson, Chloe Pope and Kali Robinson all had hits.

Hannah Gibson went all the way in the circle for Carlinville, fanning one.

The Cavies are now 16-4, while the Miners drop to 15-3.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, JERSEY 3

HIGHLAND 10, MASCOUTAH 0

Highland scored single runs in the first three innings, then exploded for seven runs in the fourth in their 10-run rule win over Mascoutah.

Sophie Parkerson had three hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while both Karli Dant and Maci Miles had two hits and two RBIs, Kelly Fuller had a hit and RBI and both Alex Schultz and Maddie Trauernicht each had a hit.

Sophia Donoho went all the way in the circle for Highland, striking out three.

The Bulldogs are now 11-5-1, while the Indians go to 4-14.

EDWARDSVILLE 10, COLUMBIA 1

GRANITE CITY 5, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 3

Granite City scored three runs in the first and single runs in the second and third, then held off McGivney, who scored three runs in their half of the third, to take the win at Wilson Park.

Audrey Giles had two hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Cheyenne Gaddie and Brooke Donohue each had a hit and RBI, Alexis Ruiz, Jasmine Turner and Christine Myers all had hits and Lauren Wilson drove in a run.

Avery Grenzebach had three hits and two RBIs for the Griffins, while Sarah Hyten had a hit and RBI and Julie Behrmann, Alexis Bond, Nora Mensing, Izzie Venarsky and Jada Zumwalt all had hits.

Turner struck out seven while in the circle for Granite, while Grenzebach fanned nine for McGivney.

The Warriors are now 4-14, while the Griffins go to 4-13.

GIRLS SOCCER

In the only local match played on Wednesday, Breese Mater Dei Catholic defeated Highland at home 2-1.

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

In the only two matches played on Wednesday, Marquette Catholic took the city championship over Alton at the Redbirds Nest 25-23, 25-17, while Collinsville won at Granite City 25-13, 25-9.

BOYS TENNIS

In a dual meet at the Collinsville Tennis Center, the Kahoks defeated Granite City 5-2.

Marquette hosted Highland at Gordon Moore Park and improved to 9-0 on the season after a 7-2 win over the Bulldogs. Below are the full results:

Singles winners include:

Stetson Isringhausen vs. Grant Fleming 4-6, 6-3, 7-6

Thomas Wendle vs. William Lindsco 6-0, 7-5

Joe Bragenberg vs. Jack Meyer 6-0, 7-5

Bradley Bower vs. Bryant Smith 6-0, 6-2

Dre Davis vs. Breckin Box 6-3, 6-3

Jackson Pranger vs. Thomas Mithell 6-3, 6-3

Doubles winners include:

Isringhausen/Wendle vs. Meyer/Box 8-6

